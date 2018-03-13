Spoiled: Hillary Leaves US, Trashes ‘Backward’ States

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared to take a page from her 2016 campaign “deplorables” playbook over the weekend, saying those states that supported her candidacy are “optimistic, dynamic” and “moving forward,” while those that didn’t found Donald Trump’s “backwards”-looking themes appealing.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there’s all that red in the middle where Trump won,” Clinton said Saturday at the India Today Conclave 2018 in Mumbai. “I win the coast, I win, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that.”

“But what the map doesn’t show you, is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” she continued, according to The Hill. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”

In a line somewhat reminiscent of her “deplorables” comment, the former Democrat presidential nominee stated Trump’s message centered around racism and misogyny.

“You didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs,” Clinton said. “You don’t want, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going solve it.”

Running contrary to Clinton’s depiction of Trump, two very prominent people in his administration — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah — are children of immigrants from India.

At a fundraiser in New York City in September 2016, Clinton said, “To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it.”

She added: “And unfortunately, there are people like that and he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric.”

These people, Clinton said, are “irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”

The other half of Trump supporters “feel that the government has let them down” and are “desperate for change.”

Trump won 304 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 227, carrying 30 states.

Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 2.9 million votes. The difference is more than accounted for by the vote tally in California, which Clinton carried by approximately 3.4 million ballots.

Trump called to mind Clinton’s deplorables remark last month in relation to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s “crumbs” comment about the positive impact of the Republican tax law.

The president said, “(W)e got hit with these corporations giving tremendous bonuses to everybody that Nancy Pelosi called ‘crumbs.’ That was a bad — that could be like ‘deplorable.’”

"We got hit with these corporations giving tremendous bonuses to everybody, that Nancy Pelosi called "crumbs." That could be like "deplorable." President Trump makes remarks to the #GOPretreat @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/S3DePU3BFt — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) February 1, 2018

He continued: “Does that make sense? ‘Deplorable’ and ‘crumbs’ — those two words, they seem to have a resemblance. I hope it has the same meaning.”

