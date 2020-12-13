Login
Twitter 'Accident' Reveals Big Tech's Ability To Cut Supporters Off from Trump

By Jack Davis
Published December 13, 2020 at 9:35am
Twitter insists that it was an accident that on Saturday users who wanted to interact with tweets from President Donald Trump were left unable to do so.

On Saturday, Trump continued his comments on the presidential election.

When users wanted to use the “like,” “reply” or “retweet” features, they got a message from Twitter.

Will Twitter censorship only grow worse?

“We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people, so we have disabled most of the ways to engage with it,” Twitter told users, according to Fox News.

Eventually, Twitter reactivated the “like” and “retweet” buttons, although Fox News reported that retweeting was only allowed when making a comment.

However, it still had to add its two cents to Trump’s tweets with a message that said “Help keep Twitter a place for reliable info. Find out more before sharing.”

Twitter said the ban on sharing had been an accident.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet you referenced. This action has been reversed, and you can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet,” a Twitter representative told Fox.

Not everyone was willing to chalk this up to an errant click or two.

Twitter has been slapping labels on Trump’s tweets for weeks, beginning with tweets from the president about the coronavirus and continuing throughout Trump’s battle over the election.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have altered the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas that was aimed at contesting how several swing states reported their results.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump campaign will soon turn to the airwaves with ads that attack the use of mass mail-in ballots, highlighting claims of irregularities in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
