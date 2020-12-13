Twitter insists that it was an accident that on Saturday users who wanted to interact with tweets from President Donald Trump were left unable to do so.

On Saturday, Trump continued his comments on the presidential election.

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

When users wanted to use the “like,” “reply” or “retweet” features, they got a message from Twitter.

“We try to prevent a Tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter Rules from reaching more people, so we have disabled most of the ways to engage with it,” Twitter told users, according to Fox News.

Eventually, Twitter reactivated the “like” and “retweet” buttons, although Fox News reported that retweeting was only allowed when making a comment.

However, it still had to add its two cents to Trump’s tweets with a message that said “Help keep Twitter a place for reliable info. Find out more before sharing.”

Twitter said the ban on sharing had been an accident.

“We inadvertently took action to limit engagements on the labeled Tweet you referenced. This action has been reversed, and you can now engage with the Tweet, but in line with our Civic Integrity Policy policy it will continue to be labeled in order to give more context for anyone who might see the Tweet,” a Twitter representative told Fox.

Not everyone was willing to chalk this up to an errant click or two.

I’m disgusted by twitter. Follow me now on @parler_app at TrishRegan. twitter needs to be put out of business for its role in trying to police thought. #FirstAmendment #LiveFreeorDie #TrishIntel #Parler — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 12, 2020

Twitter is now completely taking away the ability to Retweet/Like @realDonaldTrump’s tweets about the election fraud. To the useless members of the Republican Party, we will never forget how you did NOTHING to hold big tech accountable for their BLATANT election interference. — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 12, 2020

Twitter has been slapping labels on Trump’s tweets for weeks, beginning with tweets from the president about the coronavirus and continuing throughout Trump’s battle over the election.

The Trump campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. Despite multiple claims of voting irregularities, proof has yet to surface that there was a widespread effort to distort the voting process in such a way that would have altered the final results of the presidential election.

Numerous affidavits testifying to various types of election fraud have been filed in courts in several swing states. These affidavits indicate that those who witnessed conduct believe that fraud took place but those allegations have yet to be proven through either the courts or law enforcement.

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a lawsuit brought by Texas that was aimed at contesting how several swing states reported their results.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump campaign will soon turn to the airwaves with ads that attack the use of mass mail-in ballots, highlighting claims of irregularities in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday.

