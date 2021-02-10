Twitter has announced that its permanent ban on former President Donald Trump would remain in place, even if the former commander in chief were to someday return to the White House.

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal made the announcement during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday in which he attempted to assure investors that Twitter would prevail after banning its most popular user.

Segal was asked about a scenario in which Trump someday ran for office or was again elected president. According to the tech giant executive, Trump will never issue another tweet.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Segal said, “whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official.”

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump’s account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

“Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back,” he added in an apparent reference to Trump being assigned blame for the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Segal made the comment during the second day of the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, where he is expected to be acquitted on a charge that he incited an insurrection. At least 44 Republican senators are expected to find Trump not guilty, which would deny Democrats a conviction.

Trump was of course banned from Twitter permanently on Jan. 8. The ban came after months of Twitter’s censors targeting him.

The former president has since been summarily banned from every mainstream social media outlet as Democrats and Big Tech attempt to both silence his voice and attack his legacy.

Trump is banned from Facebook, YouTube, Google, Instagram and even Snapchat, among other media. Trump has an account on the social network Gab, but he is not particularly active on that platform.

There were reports this past week that Trump’s company had been in talks with the currently exiled free speech platform Parler to take an ownership state in the company. Fired former Parler CEO John Matze made the claim when speaking with Buzzfeed News, but that report has not been confirmed by anyone associated with Trump.

Parler is still offline after it was hit with a coordinated attack by Apple, Google and Amazon. Parler company expects to re-emerge soon, but there is no indication Trump will join the network either as a user or as a shareholder.

Trump, since being banned from social media, has been relatively quiet while spending his time in Palm Beach, Florida, at or near his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The few communiques released by the 45th president have been through either advisers or email releases.

But the bans from Big Tech might also not be bothering the former president too much. Despite lifetime bans and Twitter’s revelation that he will never be allowed back on the platform, Trump reportedly doesn’t mind.

The Times of London, after speaking with former Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller, reported Trump is at ease now that he is no longer tweeting and posting for an audience numbering in the tens of millions of people.

“The president has said he feels happier now than he’s been in some time,” Miller told the Times earlier this week. “He’s said that not being on social media, and not being subject to the hateful echo chamber that social media too frequently becomes, has actually been good.”

“That’s something the First Lady [Melania Trump] has backed up as well. She has said she loves it, that he’s much happier and is enjoying himself much more,” Miller also added.

