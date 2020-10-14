Just when you thought Big Tech companies couldn’t be more obvious with their partisan censorship, they’ve outdone themselves just weeks before the presidential election.

On Wednesday, Twitter was blocking users from sharing a link to the New York Post’s bombshell investigative report citing emails allegedly exposing a meeting Hunter Biden initiated between his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — who was vice president at the time — and Ukrainian businessman Vadym Pozharskyi.

According to the emails acquired by the Post, “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.”

But Twitter doesn’t want you to see these emails — likely because they’re damaging to the Democratic candidate and Election Day is in less than three weeks.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Smacks Down Democrats' Attack on Trump

Twitter deleted @nypost’s tweet about the Hunter Biden bombshell. This is election interference. We’ve entered the age where we have a “ministry of truth” run by Democrats and only they decide what’s true. They demand that you no longer believe your lying eyes & ears. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/rl6oPZMv5V — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 14, 2020

One of the controversial emails allegedly sent to Hunter from Pozharskyi reads: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure. As we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport. Best, V.”

This contradicts Joe Biden’s claim that he had “never spoken” to his son about any of his business dealings overseas.

Do you think Congress should take action to stop Big Tech censorship? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (574 Votes) 1% (8 Votes)

A Senate committee was already investigating Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and has now begun looking into the information shared by the Post.

But Twitter wasn’t simply “fact-checking” or flagging a post by a well-reputed news source on Wednesday; it was attempting to delete any access to the article on the platform.

Users attempting to share the Post’s story were barred from doing so.

Twitter even blocked the newspaper from sharing its own stories about the former vice president and his son — and then froze its account.

“The Post’s primary Twitter account was locked as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday because its articles about the messages obtained from Biden’s laptop broke the social network’s rules against ‘distribution of hacked material,’ according to an email The Post received from Twitter,” the outlet reported.

RELATED: Jack Posobiec Locked Out of Twitter for Posting Hunter Biden Photo

These seemingly unprecedented actions caused a furor on the platform.

“This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war,” Sohrab Ahmari, Op-Ed editor at the newspaper, tweeted Wednesday. “I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.”

Sen. Ted Cruz shared Ahmari’s tweet, calling the situation “insane.”

The Texas Republican expressed shock in a comment directed at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“I don’t know if the allegations are true – Qs that deserve to be answered,” Cruz said. “It’s a serious news publication raising evidence of corruption at the highest levels. Twitter shouldn’t act as Biden’s PR team.”

TWITTER HAS DISABLED THE LINK to the @nypost story. @jack what the hell?? I don’t know if the allegations are true—Qs that deserve to be answered. It’s a serious news publication raising evidence of corruption at the highest levels.@twitter shouldn’t act as Biden’s PR team. https://t.co/1KiKCAJijD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2020

Twitter and other platforms have allowed the posting and sharing of an endless parade of unsubstantiated and dubious reports that targeted President Donald Trump, and yet they go into censorship mode when a story might be harmful to his opponent.

If the Post’s story is true, it is a damning October surprise for Biden and surely will play a role in many Americans’ decisions in the presidential election.

Isn’t this the point of investigative journalism? Asking questions and looking for answers, especially when it comes to politicians abusing their political powers?

But Twitter decided voters shouldn’t even be able to see the report, let alone question it.

UPDATE: @twitter has now BANNED users from sharing the @nypost story about Hunter Biden because it’s “potentially harmful.” This widespread censorship of journalism from Big Tech is BEYOND Orwellian. pic.twitter.com/SHZZAfcucv — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 14, 2020

These emails, along with other data — including explicit imagery and video of Hunter appearing to be smoking crack and engaging in sex acts with a woman — were all reportedly found on a computer in “a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner,” the Post reported.

In the wake of Democratic politicians pinning Trump’s electoral success on Russian collusion and spending years on an investigation that came up empty — ultimately ending in Trump’s vindication — the irony is that evidence could be unfurling before our eyes that it may have been those within the Obama administration, including Biden, along with his son, who had corrupt dealings with foreign governments.

And Twitter doesn’t want you to know about it.

UPDATE, Oct. 14, 2020: Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, issued a statement in response to the Post’s report:

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Bates claimed.

“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” the statement added. “They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials.

“Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

It should be noted, of course, that schedules are not always reliable records of meetings, as they document only what was planned, not what actually occurred.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.