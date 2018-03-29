The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch Politics
Print

Twitter Censors Lt. Gen. Praising John Bolton During Fox News Interview

By Rebekah Baker
March 29, 2018 at 12:54pm

Print

Facebook is the most recent social media platform to come under fire for appearing to suppress conservative content. Earlier this month, The Western Journal reported that a change in Facebook’s algorithm “has in effect censored conservative viewpoints on the largest social media platform in the world.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Another social media giant — Twitter — is not immune to accusations of suppressing or even censoring conservative content on its platform.

In fact, an investigative report from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas in January showed Twitter employees admitting to targeting users with certain political views.

Undercover footage “shows Twitter employees admitting that they ‘shadow ban’ right-leaning accounts, which essentially bans them from the platform without letting them know that they have been banned while allowing left-leaning accounts to slip through without the same scrutiny,” The Daily Wire reported.

Now, in what may be another example of censorship by the social media site, an interview of U.S. Lt. General Thomas Mcinnerney praising newly appointed National Security Advisor John Bolton was flagged as “sensitive material” on Twitter.

Do you think this is an example of Twitter censorship?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
“This media may contain sensitive material,” a warning over the tweet states. “Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.”

The tweet was published by a self-proclaimed Donald Trump supporter, Dan Siddons. “Lt. Gen. Thomas Mcinnerney stating . is the most brilliant selection for National Security Advisor that I have seen in the last 50 years. I couldn’t think of a finer or more capable person.”~ the tweet reads.

The flagged tweet shows the text but the interview itself is hidden.

See below:

Here is the original:

Just last month there was an outcry from conservatives and right-leaning users on social media over Twitter’s apparent “purge” of conservative users.

Many on the left claimed it was a purge of Russian bots, but top conservative figures argued otherwise.

RELATED: YouTube Bans Video Exposing Liberals Making Death Threats

Whether this flagged tweet was an algorithm failure or a human with an agenda, many conservatives will likely be concerned that this is simply one more example of Twitter’s anti-conservative trajectory with regard to the content it does and does not allow on its site.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Censorship, John Bolton, Twitter

By: Rebekah Baker on March 29, 2018 at 12:54pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

Kemerovo, Siberia mall fire

Dozens Dead After 40 Schoolchildren Were Locked Inside Burning Movie Theater

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Chris Agee

David Hogg (2)

David Hogg’s College Applications Aren’t Going the Way He Hoped

Nick Givas

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

Spurs’ Popovich Goes Off on Trump, NRA and 2nd Amendment

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

Former Supreme Court Justice Says It’s Time to Repeal the Second Amendment

Randy DeSoto

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid Reveals Gift ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Father Gave Son

Thomas Phippen

U.S. President Donald J. Trump

Thomas Phippen: Trump Just Popped The Giant Heads Of Egotistical Bureaucrats

Joe Setyon

cameron kasky

Parkland Student Doesn’t Understand How the Constitution Works

Recently Posted