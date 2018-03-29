Twitter Censors Lt. Gen. Praising John Bolton During Fox News Interview

Facebook is the most recent social media platform to come under fire for appearing to suppress conservative content. Earlier this month, The Western Journal reported that a change in Facebook’s algorithm “has in effect censored conservative viewpoints on the largest social media platform in the world.”

Another social media giant — Twitter — is not immune to accusations of suppressing or even censoring conservative content on its platform.

In fact, an investigative report from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas in January showed Twitter employees admitting to targeting users with certain political views.

Undercover footage “shows Twitter employees admitting that they ‘shadow ban’ right-leaning accounts, which essentially bans them from the platform without letting them know that they have been banned while allowing left-leaning accounts to slip through without the same scrutiny,” The Daily Wire reported.

Looks like thousands of Twitter users committed the thought crime of tweeting about "God," "the American flag," and "guns," and were taken off the platform. Our undercover reporting into Twitter showed those terms indicate to engineers you are "for sure a bot." #TwitterLockOut pic.twitter.com/hI88iUEcCD — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 21, 2018

Now, in what may be another example of censorship by the social media site, an interview of U.S. Lt. General Thomas Mcinnerney praising newly appointed National Security Advisor John Bolton was flagged as “sensitive material” on Twitter.

“This media may contain sensitive material,” a warning over the tweet states. “Your media settings are configured to warn you when media may be sensitive.”

The tweet was published by a self-proclaimed Donald Trump supporter, Dan Siddons. “Lt. Gen. Thomas Mcinnerney stating .@AmbJohnBolton is the most brilliant selection for National Security Advisor that I have seen in the last 50 years. I couldn’t think of a finer or more capable person.”~@usairforce,” the tweet reads.

The flagged tweet shows the text but the interview itself is hidden.

See below:

Here is the original:

Just last month there was an outcry from conservatives and right-leaning users on social media over Twitter’s apparent “purge” of conservative users.

Many on the left claimed it was a purge of Russian bots, but top conservative figures argued otherwise.

Twitter is currently purging the followers on conservative accounts only. I just lost 3000 followers in one minute. Check out the trending hashtag to confirm that it is ONLY conservative accounts that are being affected.

Holding for an explanation…#twitterlockout — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 21, 2018

The twitter purge is real. You may have to refollow me after last night if you’re interested in my content. Twitter blocked me from twitter ads last night and purged thousands of followers. Spread the word. #TwitterLockOut @TwitterSupport @jack @twitter — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 21, 2018

I was locked out last night. I received a notification I needed to verify myself, once a code was sent to my phone I was able to unlock it. I'm now missing 3k followers,

as always I will follow back all people who seem real. #TwitterLockOut — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) February 21, 2018

Whether this flagged tweet was an algorithm failure or a human with an agenda, many conservatives will likely be concerned that this is simply one more example of Twitter’s anti-conservative trajectory with regard to the content it does and does not allow on its site.

