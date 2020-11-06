Login
Twitter Censors Whopping Number of Trump Posts Within 24 Hours

By Erin Coates
Published November 6, 2020 at 1:23pm
Twitter has censored six of President Donald Trump’s tweets in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday morning.

The big tech giant censored six of the president’s latest posts about voter fraud and is likely to censor even more in the coming day as votes continue to be counted in battleground states, Breitbart reported.

The censorship message above his tweets reads, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The posts were also hidden from view on the president’s timeline and Twitter users were restricted from liking or retweeting the posts.

The censorship limited the tweets’ overall spread, according to an analysis by the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of misinformation researchers.

Before Trump’s tweet was labeled, it was shared about 55k times. After the label, shares dropped, according to the analysis.

“As a result, despite effective action within an hour by Twitter, much of the damage was likely already done,” Election Integrity Partnership tweeted.

The group called for increased and faster censorship to curb misinformation, but they are not the only ones.

Lisa Kaplan, the founder of Aletha Group, told The New York Times that Twitter could use its ability to effectively fight misinformation by applying it faster.

“Those decisions need to be made a lot more quickly; they should be split-second decisions,” she said.

Facebook and Twitter censored 11 of 22 posts from Trump since they were flagged on Election Day, Forbes reported.

The labels on Facebook underneath the president’s posts read, “final votes may be different from the initial vote counts” or “elections officials follow strict rules when it comes to ballot counting, handling and reporting.”

Do you think Twitter should be using its power in this way?

Facebook users are still allowed to share and comment on the censored posts.

Twitter has also labeled tweets from Trump aides and Democratic Party operatives for prematurely declaring victory in states before an official source called the race.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







