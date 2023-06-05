Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has made his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming Democratic Party primary official.

The tech executive endorsed Kennedy’s White House bid online on Sunday through a series of tweets.

Dorsey shared a Fox News interview from last week in which Kennedy spoke to network host Harris Faulkner about a number of topics.

Kennedy told the network he was suspicious of the U.S. government’s motives regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy also criticized the effects of COVID lockdowns on the middle class.

The Fox News interview was posted to YouTube and titled, “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”

Dorsey shared the video and commented, “He can and will.”

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

After he was asked if his comment was an endorsement or simply a prediction, Dorsey responded, “Both.”

Both — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

When someone commented that the Democratic National Committee would never allow Kennedy to become the party’s nominee, Dorsey fired back, “Even more reason.”

Even more reason — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

Dorsey also defended Kennedy from criticism of the way he speaks.

Voice is a super power and set him apart. — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

Kennedy is running on a platform that opposes collusion between big government and private corporations such as Twitter.

Elon Musk after he purchased it.

The Twitter Files also showed that Twitter worked with lawmakers and numerous other agencies to throttle posts that went against official narratives about topics such as COVID vaccines and election results.

Last week, Dorsey called on federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be broken apart.

Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds. https://t.co/mDRYX1LFld — jack (@jack) May 24, 2023

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO in November 2021.

Kennedy currently has the support of 20 percent of Democratic primary voters, Fox News reported.

