Twitter Co-Founder Gives His Endorsement for President, And It's Not to Biden

 By Johnathan Jones  June 5, 2023 at 11:04am
Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has made his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming Democratic Party primary official.

The tech executive endorsed Kennedy’s White House bid online on Sunday through a series of tweets.

Dorsey shared a Fox News interview from last week in which Kennedy spoke to network host Harris Faulkner about a number of topics.

Kennedy told the network he was suspicious of the U.S. government’s motives regarding the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy also criticized the effects of COVID lockdowns on the middle class.

The Fox News interview was posted to YouTube and titled, “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024.”

Dorsey shared the video and commented, “He can and will.”

After he was asked if his comment was an endorsement or simply a prediction, Dorsey responded, “Both.”

When someone commented that the Democratic National Committee would never allow Kennedy to become the party’s nominee, Dorsey fired back, “Even more reason.”

Dorsey also defended Kennedy from criticism of the way he speaks.

Kennedy is running on a platform that opposes collusion between big government and private corporations such as Twitter.

Under Dorsey’s leadership, the platform censored the free speech of users including many conservatives at the request of government agencies, such as the FBI, according to in-depth reporting from inside the company that was green-lit by Elon Musk after he purchased it.

The Twitter Files also showed that Twitter worked with lawmakers and numerous other agencies to throttle posts that went against official narratives about topics such as COVID vaccines and election results.

Last week, Dorsey called on federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to be broken apart.

Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO in November 2021.

Kennedy currently has the support of 20 percent of Democratic primary voters, Fox News reported.

