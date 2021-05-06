Twitter has banned former President Donald Trump’s new @DJTDesk account, the handle that was created to publish posts from the new platform Trump started for himself this week, just one day after its launch.

The account now includes a link to Twitter’s policies that forbid a person from circumventing permanent suspensions, Mediaite reported. The account showed up on Tuesday, and was suspended by Wednesday night, according to the outlet.

“Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny tweeted.

Twitter suspended the Trump blog account @DJTDesk. Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account. pic.twitter.com/v2RYslP8Xg — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 6, 2021

Trump launched the new website to provide a running commentary in the style of the tweets that riveted Americans throughout his political campaigns and presidency.

The former president’s website features Trump’s comments at DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The platform debuted Tuesday.

In its reporting about Trump’s revitalized internet presence, Fox News said that the technology for the site “appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus — the ‘digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,’ created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.”

The site does not allow followers to engage with the former president.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump adviser Jason Miller indicated that the new communications tool was only part of Trump’s burgeoning communications strategy.

🚨President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.🚨 https://t.co/m9ymmHofmI — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 4, 2021

“President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform,” he said. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

The former president was banned permanently from Twitter following the events at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Twitter announced in February that its permanent ban on former President Donald Trump would remain in place, even if the former commander in chief were to someday return to the White House.

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal made the announcement during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in which he attempted to assure investors that Twitter would prevail after banning one of its most popular users.

Segal was asked about a scenario in which Trump someday ran for office or was again elected president. According to the tech giant executive, Trump will never issue another tweet.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” says $TWTR CFO @nedsegal on if President Trump’s account could be restored. pic.twitter.com/ZZxascb9Rz — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 10, 2021

The news about Twitter banning the @DJTDesk also followed the Facebook Oversight Board’s announcement on Wednesday that upheld the social media giant’s suspension against Trump.

The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7 to suspend then-President Trump from Facebook and Instagram. Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence. https://t.co/veRvWpeyCi — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 5, 2021

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

