Then-President Donald Trump listens to questions from the media before a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House March 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Then-President Donald Trump listens to questions from the media before a meeting with Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House March 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Twitter Cracks Down on New Account That Posted Trump Statements Hours After It Launched

Dillon BurroughsMay 6, 2021 at 8:53am
Twitter has banned a Twitter account with the handle “@DJTDesk,” which was created to publish posts from the new platform former President Donald Trump started for himself this week, just hours after it was launched.

After being suspended, the account included a link to Twitter’s policies that forbid a person from circumventing permanent suspensions, Mediaite reported. According to NBC News, the account showed up on Twitter on Thursday morning, but was suspended within hours.

“Twitter spokesperson said: As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny tweeted.

According to NBC, “Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, told NBC News the account was not set up by, or with the permission of, anyone affiliated with the former president.”

Trump launched the new website to provide a running commentary in the style of the tweets that riveted Americans throughout his political campaigns and presidency.

The former president’s website features Trump’s comments at DonaldJTrump.com/desk.

The platform debuted Tuesday.

Should Trump's new account have been banned from Twitter?

In its reporting about Trump’s revitalized internet presence, Fox News said that the technology for the site “appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus — the ‘digital ecosystem made for efficiently managing political campaigns and organizations,’ created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.”

The site does not allow followers to engage with the former president.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Miller indicated that the new communications tool was only part of Trump’s burgeoning communications strategy.

“President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform,” he said. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

The former president was banned permanently from Twitter following the events at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Twitter announced in February that its permanent ban on Trump would remain in place, even if the former commander in chief were to someday return to the White House.

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal made the announcement during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in which he attempted to assure investors that Twitter would prevail after banning one of its most popular users.

Segal was asked about a scenario in which Trump someday ran for office or was again elected president. According to the tech giant executive, Trump will never issue another tweet.

The news about Twitter banning the @DJTDesk also followed the Facebook Oversight Board’s announcement on Wednesday that upheld the social media giant’s suspension against Trump.

“Trump’s posts during the Capitol riot severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence,” the board said.

CORRECTION, May 6, 2021: This post, and its headline, originally implied that former President Trump had set up the @DJTDesk Twitter account. In fact, according to Trump adviser Jason Miller, neither Trump nor anyone affiliated with him was involved in the account’s launch. Moreover, we have updated this post to reflect reporting by NBC News that the Twitter account was suspended within hours of its launch, not the next day. We apologize to our readers, to former President Trump and to his staff for the error. 

Conversation