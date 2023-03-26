Parler Share
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, pictured in a March 2020 file photo.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, pictured in a March 2020 file photo, is warning Twitter employees that remote work is no longer acceptable to the company. (Susan Walsh / AP)

Twitter Employees Reportedly Put on Notice with 2:30 am Message from Elon Musk

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2023 at 7:43am
Elon Musk has issued marching orders to Twitter workers that he wants them either marching back to the office or out the door.

The order was contained in a memo to Twitter staff issued at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer tweeted.

“NEW: Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don’t come in 3x per week. ALSO: Elon Musk sent Twitter employees an email at 2:30am saying the ‘office is not optional’ and noting SF was half empty yesterday,” she wrote.

For months, Musk has been pushing for Twitter workers to return to the office.

Schiffer followed that up with a series of tweets summarizing a memo from Musk to Twitter staff about the state of the company.

Schiffer noted that Musk is not the only executive pushing for employees to be back in the office. Apple is joining that trend as well.

“At Apple, some orgs are saying failure to comply could result in termination, but that doesn’t appear to be a company-wide policy,” she wrote.

As noted by Fox Business, the pandemic-era turn to remote work is ending as companies increasingly bring workers back to the office.

A Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued last week shows that as of a 2022 business survey, 72.5 percent of businesses were not using remote work options, up from 60.1 percent in 2021.

Do you think employers should offer remote work?

The report said 16.4 percent of businesses had some but not all workers teleworking, down from 29.8 percent in 2021.

“There’s a sense that innovation, creativity and collaboration can suffer when teams are apart,” Mike Steinitz, senior executive director at Robert Half, a recruiting firm, told The Wall Street Journal.
The company found that 92 percent of managers want teams working at the office,
“They believe employees are simply more productive in the office,” Steinitz said. “They also feel that it’s important for mentoring and training both new and existing employees.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




