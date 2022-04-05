Share
Twitter Employees Sweating as New Shareholder Elon Musk Assumes Board of Directors Position

 By Richard Moorhead  April 5, 2022 at 12:38pm
Elon Musk is taking a prominent role at Twitter, and it could mean accountability for the left.

Musk became the single largest shareholder in the censorious social media network in one day on Monday.

He owns more than 9 percent of Twitter stock after a mass buy, and CEO Parag Agrawal announced Tuesday that Musk would assume a position on the company’s board of directors.

The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder said in response that he plans to implement “significant improvements” to Twitter in the coming months.

Some employees of the leftist company were less than thrilled about the moves, as journalist Andy Ngo documented in a series of tweets.

A transgender Twitter employee said “I’m honestly kinda terrified” that Musk now has a degree of power over Twitter policies.

“A prominent transphobe buying a large stake in Twitter is not at all funny,” the data scientist said. (It’s unclear why Musk was given that label, but in 2020, he tweeted, “Pronouns suck.”)

Another employee said he feared for the “company culture” after Musk’s investment.

Others shared similar sentiments about Musk.

The technologist and entrepreneur has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” a vision that could complicate the company’s extensive censorship of conservatives.

Twitter shares surged considerably after Musk’s aggressive entry into the company on Monday.

Any change in Twitter policies ultimately might come through the hiring of new employees who support a free speech vision where users are allowed to criticize powerful institutions.

Musk is the wealthiest man in the world, according to Forbes. The South African-born entrepreneur’s net worth is valued at more than $290 billion.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




