'Twitter Files' Bombshell Exposes Biden Admin's Disturbing Pandemic Agenda

 By Peter Partoll  December 26, 2022 at 11:47am
Another installment in the “Twitter Files” saga is once again exposing how Big Tech worked hand-in-glove with the Biden administration to further their agenda.

This time, it concerns how Twitter worked with the Biden administration to stop what it deemed “misinformation” about COVID-19 from being spread on the platform.

On Monday, author and journalist David Zweig took to Twitter to post a thread about how the social media giant “rigged the COVID debate,” by censoring inconvenient information about the pandemic, silencing health experts who dissented from the government’s consensus, and “suppressing ordinary users, including some sharing the CDC’s *own data*.”

Zweig began by mentioning that at the onset of COVID, the Trump administration met with social media sites, hoping to “combat misinformation” that would lead to panic buying and runs on grocery stores.

But it is what Zweig reveals about the actions of the Biden administration that is particularly disturbing.

Should Big Tech be investigated?

Zweig wrote that when the Biden administration took over, they immediately met with Twitter and put pressure on it to do more to suppress “anti-vaxxer” accounts, including journalists like Alex Berenson.

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times Journalist who criticized COVID restrictions and lockdown measures during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Zwieg reveals that after Biden’s comments to Twitter, Berenson was kicked off the platform.

But it was not just journalists who were targeted by Biden and Big Tech. Health experts who dared question the government and CDC orthodoxy on COVID were also silenced.

One of these was Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Martin Kulldorf, whose views were slapped with a “misleading” label after he questioned the wisdom of demanding that everyone take the COVID vaccine.

This once again shows how under its previous owners, Twitter acted like just another branch of the federal government.

Previous installments of the “Twitter Files” had already shown that the social media giant had worked to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

It has also been shown that Twitter colluded with the FBI to censor political opponents.

Make no mistake about it, for the past few years, Big Tech has operated as a branch of the Biden administration and has worked to harass those who dare criticize government policies. This has done real harm to the lives of American citizens.

It is time that we held Big Tech accountable for these authoritarian measures that have threatened the freedoms that we as Americans hold most dear.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




