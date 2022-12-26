'Twitter Files' Bombshell Exposes Biden Admin's Disturbing Pandemic Agenda

Another installment in the “Twitter Files” saga is once again exposing how Big Tech worked hand-in-glove with the Biden administration to further their agenda.

This time, it concerns how Twitter worked with the Biden administration to stop what it deemed “misinformation” about COVID-19 from being spread on the platform.

On Monday, author and journalist David Zweig took to Twitter to post a thread about how the social media giant “rigged the COVID debate,” by censoring inconvenient information about the pandemic, silencing health experts who dissented from the government’s consensus, and “suppressing ordinary users, including some sharing the CDC’s *own data*.”

1. THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES: HOW TWITTER RIGGED THE COVID DEBATE – By censoring info that was true but inconvenient to U.S. govt. policy

– By discrediting doctors and other experts who disagreed

– By suppressing ordinary users, including some sharing the CDC’s *own data* — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

Zweig began by mentioning that at the onset of COVID, the Trump administration met with social media sites, hoping to “combat misinformation” that would lead to panic buying and runs on grocery stores.

6. At the onset of the pandemic, according to meeting notes, the Trump admin was especially concerned about panic buying. They came looking for “help from the tech companies to combat misinformation” about “runs on grocery stores.” But . . . there were runs on grocery stores. pic.twitter.com/duzk2I1Y7T — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

But it is what Zweig reveals about the actions of the Biden administration that is particularly disturbing.

Zweig wrote that when the Biden administration took over, they immediately met with Twitter and put pressure on it to do more to suppress “anti-vaxxer” accounts, including journalists like Alex Berenson.

8. When the Biden admin took over, one of their first meeting requests with Twitter executives was on Covid. The focus was on “anti-vaxxer accounts.” Especially Alex Berenson: pic.twitter.com/yBNeF2YbD3 — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times Journalist who criticized COVID restrictions and lockdown measures during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Zwieg reveals that after Biden’s comments to Twitter, Berenson was kicked off the platform.

9. In the summer of 2021, president Biden said social media companies were “killing people” for allowing vaccine misinformation. Berenson was suspended hours after Biden’s comments, and kicked off the platform the following month. — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

But it was not just journalists who were targeted by Biden and Big Tech. Health experts who dared question the government and CDC orthodoxy on COVID were also silenced.

One of these was Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Martin Kulldorf, whose views were slapped with a “misleading” label after he questioned the wisdom of demanding that everyone take the COVID vaccine.

20. Exhibit A: Dr. Martin Kulldorff, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, tweeted views at odds with US public health authorities and the American left, the political affiliation of nearly the entire staff at Twitter. pic.twitter.com/K3kwQIdzHG — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

23. After Twitter took action, Kulldorff’s tweet was slapped with a “Misleading” label and all replies and likes were shut off, throttling the tweet’s ability to be seen and shared by many people, the ostensible core function of the platform: pic.twitter.com/Qa1HpaEray — David Zweig (@davidzweig) December 26, 2022

This once again shows how under its previous owners, Twitter acted like just another branch of the federal government.

Previous installments of the “Twitter Files” had already shown that the social media giant had worked to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

It has also been shown that Twitter colluded with the FBI to censor political opponents.

Make no mistake about it, for the past few years, Big Tech has operated as a branch of the Biden administration and has worked to harass those who dare criticize government policies. This has done real harm to the lives of American citizens.

It is time that we held Big Tech accountable for these authoritarian measures that have threatened the freedoms that we as Americans hold most dear.

