Parler Share
News

'Twitter Files' Bombshell Exposes How High-Ups Bent Their Own Rules to Make Sure Trump Got Kicked Off

 By Jack Davis  December 12, 2022 at 9:35am
Parler Share

Rules were no barrier once Twitter’s internal momentum was building toward its ban of then-President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol incursion, according to communications unearthed in the “Twitter Files.”

Twitter has a rule that allows for tweets that might otherwise be flagged for punishment to remain available if they are considered to be in the public interest.

As noted by journalist Michael Shellenberger in Saturday’s installment of the “Twitter Files,” Twitter put that rule through a number of contortions in order to ban Trump.

The “Twitter Files” is a project undertaken by new Twitter owner Elon Musk to highlight internal decision-making at Twitter as it related to muzzling opinions and banning Trump.

The messages released by Shellenberger indicate former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth was a prime mover in the ban and helped steer a course around the rules to achieve his end.

Trending:
Former Fox News Liberal Pundit Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Mother and Swindling $224,000 Out of Her

Shellenberger posted communications from one Twitter executive questioning what was taking place, and Roth’s reply that anything they could use to ban Trump would be fodder for the process.

Shellenberger focuses on one message, writing, “What happens next is essential to understanding how Twitter justified banning Trump. Sales exec: ‘are we dropping the public interest [policy] now…’ Roth, six hours later: ‘In this specific case, we’re changing our public interest approach for his account…'”

Do you think that Trump will want to come back to Twitter?

The files accessed by Shellenberger indicate that Roth sought to permanently suspend the account of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida as a trial balloon for what he was planning for Trump.

Roth later offers his justification for throwing policy out the window.

Related:
Biden DOJ Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State in Trump Investigation

“Roth’s response hints at how Twitter would justify deviating from its longstanding policy. ‘To put a different spin on it: policy is one part of the system of how Twitter works… we ran into the world changing faster than we were able to either adapt the product or the policy,'” Shellenberger posted.

In an Op-Ed posted on The Hill, law professor Jonathan Turley of George Washington University noted the disturbing reality revealed by the “Twitter Flies.”

Turley noted that comments from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama supporting content moderation “show total contempt for the ability of people to make up their own minds on subjects ranging from elections to vaccinations.”

He said the tone of the internal messages was concerning.

“What these files suggest is an utter license to control political speech on social media platforms. Twitter executives often sound like overlords determining what the public should be allowed to read or say. This is hardly surprising, given the constant stroking by many politicians and pundits who say they are saving democracy by limiting free speech,” he wrote.

In releasing the behind-the-scenes messages, “Musk seems to be forcing a reckoning that few in Washington relish — and one which the media can’t continue to ignore, given an expected investigation by a Republican-controlled House,” Turley wrote.

“Political and media figures will be forced to dispense with any pretense of support for free speech in defending censorship, election manipulation, blacklisting and shadow banning.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fishermen Find Bag 13 Miles from Florida Coast, the Straps in the Bag Send Them Scrambling
Internet Sleuths Catch 'Great Lead' in Background of Bodycam Footage Near Where Idaho Murders Occurred
Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched Earth on Prince Harry, 'Whiny' Meghan
Breaking: DeSantis Plots Major Move to Take on Big Pharma, and the Supreme Court Is Getting Involved
Jesse Watters Declares 'We've Won the First Battle in the War on Christmas' After Local Officials Backtrack
See more...

Conversation