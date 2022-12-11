Parler Share
'Twitter Files' Expose Michelle Obama's Personal Involvement in Trump's Ban, But That's Just the Beginning

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2022 at 11:46am
The latest installment of the “Twitter Flies” notes the extent to which public pressure as well as private machinations contributed to Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted an irate tweet on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol incursion.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technologies from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” she wrote in part of her statement.


“And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame,” she added.

The message was noted by journalist Michael Shellenberger in the fourth “Twitter Files” release.

“But after the events of Jan 6, the internal and external pressure on Twitter CEO @jack grows. Former First Lady @michelleobama, tech journalist @karaswisher, @ADL, high-tech VC @ChrisSacca, and many others, publicly call on Twitter to permanently ban Trump,” he wrote.

The series of tweets suggests Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was a bystander to what would follow.

“Dorsey was on vacation in French Polynesia the week of January 4-8, 2021,” Shellenberger tweeted, saying former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth and former Head of Legal, Policy, & Trust Vijaya Gadde were the lead executives handling the question of whether to ban Trump after the events of Jan. 6.

For context, Shellenberger would reference a 2017 Roth tweet claiming there were “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.”

Shellenberger said the information he accessed shows Dorsey was worried about staying within the boundaries of Twitter’s policies while Roth and others were pushing to have Trump permanently banned.

The messages examined by Shellenberger found only one instance of pushback, he tweeted.

Under Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, Trump has been allowed to return to Twitter, and his account with all its years of tweets has been restored. Trump has said he will remain on his Truth Social platform.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
