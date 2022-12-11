'Twitter Files' Expose Michelle Obama's Personal Involvement in Trump's Ban, But That's Just the Beginning

The latest installment of the “Twitter Flies” notes the extent to which public pressure as well as private machinations contributed to Twitter’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama posted an irate tweet on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol incursion.

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technologies from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection,” she wrote in part of her statement.



“And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame,” she added.

The message was noted by journalist Michael Shellenberger in the fourth “Twitter Files” release.

“But after the events of Jan 6, the internal and external pressure on Twitter CEO @jack grows. Former First Lady @michelleobama, tech journalist @karaswisher, @ADL, high-tech VC @ChrisSacca, and many others, publicly call on Twitter to permanently ban Trump,” he wrote.

The series of tweets suggests Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was a bystander to what would follow.

“Dorsey was on vacation in French Polynesia the week of January 4-8, 2021,” Shellenberger tweeted, saying former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth and former Head of Legal, Policy, & Trust Vijaya Gadde were the lead executives handling the question of whether to ban Trump after the events of Jan. 6.

In 2017, Roth tweeted that there were “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.” In April 2022, Roth told a colleague that his goal “is to drive change in the world,” which is why he decided not to become an academic. pic.twitter.com/1Bi7fNHfWP — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 10, 2022

For context, Shellenberger would reference a 2017 Roth tweet claiming there were “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.”

Shellenberger said the information he accessed shows Dorsey was worried about staying within the boundaries of Twitter’s policies while Roth and others were pushing to have Trump permanently banned.

Around 11:30 am PT, Roth DMs his colleagues with news that he is excited to share. “GUESS WHAT,” he writes. “Jack just approved repeat offender for civic integrity.” The new approach would create a system where five violations (“strikes”) would result in permanent suspension. pic.twitter.com/F1KYqd1Xea — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

The messages examined by Shellenberger found only one instance of pushback, he tweeted.

“This might be an unpopular opinion but one off ad hoc decisions like this that don’t appear rooted in policy are imho a slippery slope… This now appears to be a fiat by an online platform CEO with a global presence that can gatekeep speech for the entire world…” pic.twitter.com/4pedmgY8pa — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Under Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, Trump has been allowed to return to Twitter, and his account with all its years of tweets has been restored. Trump has said he will remain on his Truth Social platform.

