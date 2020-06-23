Twitter continued its censorship of President Donald Trump on Tuesday by flagging a post that was critical of anarchists seeking to take over a portion of the nation’s capital.

Trump was reacting to news that a group of demonstrators was attempting to establish an “autonomous zone” — similar to the one in Seattle —near the White House.

He sent out a message to his followers explaining that such an area would not be permitted, and a takeover would be met with “force” if necessary.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president tweeted.

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

But, as with other recent Trump posts, Twitter flagged the tweet with a so-called “public interest notice,” and claimed that it violated the company’s terms of use.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about abusive behavior. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” Twitter’s note read.

As a result, the post remains visible, but it cannot be “liked.”

Trump posted the message about another “autonomous zone” as Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone or Capitol Hill Occupied Protest is now being targeted for closure by police after multiple shootings killed one person and injured others in the area in recent days.

The censorship of Trump’s message is one of a number of instances in which Silicon Valley has attempted to intervene against the president.

Last month, Twitter fact-checked a pair of Trump tweets about the potential for fraud with regard to widespread mail-in voting.

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The company used reports from CNN and The Washington Post, two outlets which are routinely challenged for the accuracy of their reporting and are hostile toward Trump’s presidency, to flag Trump’s posts in an apparent attempt at discrediting them.

The same week, Twitter took action against another Trump post that was critical of riots and looting following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of police in Minneapolis.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The company accused the president of “glorifying violence” in his post.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” a warning on Trump’s post reads.

Twitter’s continued action against the president has sparked a fierce debate in Washington about freedom of speech and Big Tech’s role in playing mediator on its platform.

A number of Republican lawmakers have called for Twitter to lose certain protections it and other social media giants enjoy under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

So far, though, no legislative action has been taken against the continued censorship of conservatives, including the president, online.

Trump has accused Twitter of attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” the president tweeted.

