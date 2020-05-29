SECTIONS
Twitter Hides Trump Tweet, Claiming It Is 'Glorifying Violence'

By Jack Davis
Published May 29, 2020 at 7:02am
As President Donald Trump lashed out early Friday at the lawless rioting sending Minneapolis into a tailspin, Twitter continued its battle with the president by hiding one of his tweets.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted after the third night of chaos erupted in Minnesota.

“A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” he added, setting up the tweet that made Twitter flutter.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

TRENDING: Bill Clinton Denied Going to Epstein's Island, Now a Witness Says Otherwise

Twitter, which had slapped fact-checking labels on two Trump tweets earlier in the week, then struck back.

Twitter hid Trump’s tweet containing the word “thugs,” which meant that in order to read the tweet, users had to first read a message criticizing the post, which was not taken down.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the social media giant wrote.

Is Twitter biased against conservatives?

The company later explained that it was not the word “thugs” that inspired its action.

“This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today,” Twitter posted.

In 1967, Miami Police Chief Walter Headley announced what a United Press International article from the time described as a “crackdown on Negro slum hoodlums.”

RELATED: FCC Head Blasts Twitter: They Censor Trump on Riots, Allow Iranian Dictator To Call for 'Armed Resistance'

“In declaring war on ‘young hoodlums, from 15 to 21, who have taken advantage of the civil rights campaign,’ Headley said, ‘we don’t mind being accused of police brutality,'” the outlet reported.

“Headley said Miami hasn’t been troubled with racial disturbances and looting because he let the word filter down, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting [starts].'”

Twitter also blocked users from liking or replying to Trump’s post. Users could retweet it by adding their own comments.

Later Friday morning, Trump fired back:

Twitter’s action drew howls of protest:

Trump on Thursday had issued  an executive order targeting social media companies for unfairly censoring certain users.

The executive order will remove what’s known as a liability shield that is applied to Twitter because it has been considered a “neutral platform” rather than an “editor with a viewpoint.”

Conservatives have long insisted Twitter is biased against them.

“The president will take action to ensure that big tech does not stifle free speech and that the rights of all Americans to speak, tweet and post are protected,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Trump had lashed out at Twitter after it claimed two of his tweets were “unsubstantiated” and slapped labels upon them claiming that its fact-checking found they crossed a line.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
