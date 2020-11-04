Login
Commentary
Twitter Interferes with Trump's Victory Declaration

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 3, 2020 at 9:11pm
Twitter continued its targeting of President Donald Trump by suggesting his campaign prematurely declared victory in South Carolina.

Trump’s campaign tweeted at 8:07 pm Eastern Time, “President Trump Wins South Carolina.”

Twitter flagged the tweet saying, “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”

Wrong.

The Associated Press, which is perhaps the most official election results source, called the race for Trump shortly before 8 p.m., so again the campaign tweet came after The AP decision.

The way Twitter has inserted itself into the presidential race, always either to hurt Trump or help Democratic Joe Biden is unacceptable.

On Monday — election eve, mind you — Twitter flagged a Trump tweet in which he raised his concerns about the potential fraud caused by Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruling that Democratic election officials could unilaterally extend the deadline for absentee ballots until three days after the election.

Do you think Twitter needs to be held accountable for its election interventions?

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to step in and block the PA court’s ruling.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted.

“It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” he added.

When Pennsylvania law states that all ballots must be in by 8 p.m. on election night, and PA courts refuse to follow the letter of the law, that’s a problem.

Trump, certainly an interested party in the matter, should be able to highlight the issue without Twitter harassing and trying to discredit him.

The American people are smart enough to discern for themselves the weight to give to Trump’s view on the matter.

Of course, the biggest Twitter intervention of all this election cycle was the banning of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email story.

The emails indicated that Joe Biden was very aware of his son’s shady overseas business dealings, though the former vice president has claimed multiple times he was not.

Twitter’s bias is an issue that lawmakers will have to forcefully address after the election.

The whole point of the First Amendment is to secure the people’s right to information.

If Twitter, which enjoys almost a monopoly in the space, cannot play it straight, the government may have to consider some policy changes to help it do so.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







