Shares of Twitter were tumbling at the opening bell after it permanently kicked President Donald Trump and other conservatives off the social media platform.

There was a broad market selloff Monday to start the week, yet the 11 percent slide in shares of Twitter Inc. far outpaced those declines.

Twitter on Friday shut down @realDonaldTrump, claiming it did so because it feared that the president would use it for “further incitement of violence.”

Trump retorted that he’d be “building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!”

There is a protest planned outside of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco by Trump supporters Monday, though employees are working from home due to the pandemic and there are few, if any, people there.

Facebook, which has suspended Trump’s account through Jan. 20 and possibly indefinitely, also slipped 2 percent Monday.

