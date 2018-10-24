SECTIONS
Twitter Lets #MAGABomber Conspiracy Theory Dominate Trending Topics

An X-Ray of one of the explosive devices sent via mail Wednesday to Washington D.C. and New York.ABC News / TwitterAn X-ray of one of the explosive devices sent via mail Wednesday to Washington D.C. and New York. (ABC News / Twitter)

By Randy DeSoto
at 4:33pm
Twitter allowed the hashtag #MAGABomber to trend on Wednesday following the discovery of explosive devices sent to former CIA director John Brennan, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others.

As of the writing of this story, #MAGABomber was the second most popular trending topic on the social media platform, prompting some to call on Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey to remove the hashtag, given no suspects have been named in the incidents.

Former special forces operator and frequent Fox News guest Jim Hanson tweeted at Dorsey, “You have shut down plenty of trending hashtags. Why is #MAGABomber trending(?). That is a disgrace since no one has any idea who did this. Please fix this.”

Columnist Col. (Ret.) Rob Maness agreed, tweeting, “Ok @jack @Twitter you’re really going to let #MAGABomber keep trending with zero evidence of who did this? what sad hypocrites you are.”

One America News host Jack Prosobiec asked, “Why is twitter allowing the dangerous #MAGABomber conspiracy theory to trend?”

Fox News reporter Brooke Singman tweeted simply, “this hashtag currently trending is not productive.———>#MAGABomber”

Some suggested the sender(s) of the explosive devices could just as easily be liberal.

“Amazing how all of the media simultaneously figured out that someone named #MAGABomber sent these fake bombs to Democrats 2 weeks before the election so they could have a talking point that distracts from the Caravan, and the 600+ cases of violence against conservatives,” one man tweeted.

Others offered that Democrats are quick to place blame without proof to back their claim.

Conservative columnist Alana Mastrangelo tweeted, “Why is #MAGABomber trending at #1 on Twitter? Oh, that’s right, Leftists love blaming conservatives as quickly as they possibly can, without a shred of evidence.”

Shaun Hair, executive editor of The Western Journal, responded to a Twitter user who conjectured, “I bet you #magabomber watches a lot of @FoxNews and #hannity, is a member of the #LockHerUp crowd, a ‘big fan’ of Jesus and his anointed surrogate on earth #donaldtrump and attended at least one #MAGARally also #ericrudolph is in his search history.”

“So loving Jesus and and being a fan of @FoxNews and @realDonaldTrump means a person is more likely to be a bomber” Hair tweeted. “This idiocy is part of the problem, not the solution.”

President Donald Trump condemned the attacks, calling them “despicable” in remarks from the White House on Wednesday.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice,” the president said.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump added. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

