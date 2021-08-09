First came the waves of liberal outrage in the social media version of a lynch mob.

Then came the truth about what took place in the ninth inning of a Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins.

As the game came to a close, the normal noise of the crowd was subdued, leaving the fan’s voice to carry enough that it could be heard in TV broadcasts saying a word that sounded to racially sensitive ears very much like the universally condemned N-word.

Lewis Brinson of Miami, who is black, was at the plate at the time.

LISTEN: Colorado Rockies open investigation after fan hurls racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson.@CBS46 pic.twitter.com/DCZX5quqyN — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) August 9, 2021

A deluge of hate ensued on Twitter.

Yeah, that’s a hate crime. You can arrest him. https://t.co/7lCrjAxqAO — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 9, 2021

Are leftists too quick to be outraged for all the wrong reasons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (60 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And put him in jail without the right to ever attend a sporting event, let alone anything else. https://t.co/cZIXfGgQK5 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 9, 2021

Shouting the N-word at a game? Where is the @Rockies statement on how they apprehended the racist and what they did to him? Where is @mlb’s investigation? This is a private business and they are responsible for the conduct of their patrons.

pic.twitter.com/LEeJVLmpVz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 8, 2021

The Colorado Rockies got into the act as well.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team said in a statement Sunday, according to ESPN. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

Then came a hunt for the facts.

“After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said in a statement Monday, according to ESPN.

“The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field.”

Team spokesman Cory Little told KUSA-TV the team spoke to the fan Monday.

The fan told them he was trying to get the mascot’s attention so he could take a photo, Little related.

After sifting through video and audio evidence, the team confirmed the fan’s story.

Looks a lot like the Rockies fan who is accused of yelling the n-word at Lewis Brinson was trying to get the attention of the mascot, whose name is “Dinger”

pic.twitter.com/1SO4exPsNg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2021

Little said no one on the field heard the N-word being used.

Some suggested a little common sense might have been used in place of rabid outrage.

Serious question for those insisting he screamed the N word. What do you think the more likely scenario is: he screamed a racial slur for no reason in a crowd of 25,000. Or he got excited and was screaming for the attention of the mascot named #dinger after noticing he was nearby pic.twitter.com/Ebn4WjjMde — Brandon (@Porterhouse0) August 9, 2021

The fact that people are practically *wanting* to hear the N word is really bizarre. Totally indicative of our ridiculous conversation about race in this country. — JRP (@JRPSD) August 9, 2021

KUSA said it spoke with the fan, who did not want his name used as a way to minimize the retaliation he would face for something he did not do.

The fan said he took his wife and grandchildren to the game, and had wanted to get a photo of the mascot with his family, but could not attract Dinger’s attention.

The man said he learned about the fuss from his daughter, who had given him the seats for the game, after she was called by the team about the alleged incident.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.