Twitter Note Appears on Photo of Biden Sunbathing at Beach: 'This Is Not a Corpse'

The Babylon Bee publishes satirical humor. Every once in a while, so do the authors of “Community Notes” on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, The Babylon Bee tweeted a satirical story entitled, “Police Investigating Corpse That Washed Up On Delaware Beach.” A photo of a shirtless, sunbathing President Joe Biden accompanied the tweet. Biden appeared to have his eyes closed. Editors superimposed a fake “Police Line Do Not Cross” yellow barricade tape on the photo.

Meanwhile, a proposed community note offered clarification. “This is not a corpse,” the note read.

Police Investigating Corpse That Washed Up On Delaware Beach https://t.co/sttYGI86Ef pic.twitter.com/IEBTz1AdSz — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 31, 2023

Ashley St. Clair, writer at The Babylon Bee, found the note hilarious. “I’m laughing way too hard at this proposed community note,” she tweeted.

I’m laughing way too hard at this proposed community note pic.twitter.com/lfUDOuNCS3 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 1, 2023

When not used in the service of censorship, “Community Notes” typically provide context or correction.

In this case, however, the note’s author seemed to have a Babylon Bee-esque sense of humor. The full note further “explained” the Biden sunbathing photo.

“This is not a corpse. Although one can easily mistake the living body of J. Biden with a corpse having washed ashore, it is not a washed up corpse — wrinkled and withered by salt-water, age, and fish feeding on dead flesh. It’s really J. Biden on vacationing while sunbathing,” the note read.

One X user enthusiastically approved. “I love Community Notes. Even (especially?) the ones that get shot down. Whoever wrote this one, I salute you,” the user tweeted.

I love Community Notes. Even (especially?) the ones that get shot down. https://t.co/UOlsonjEYi

Whoever wrote this one, I salute you. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ojQoW5AMBL — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 1, 2023

Photos from Biden’s latest beach vacation have inspired mockery of everything from the president’s unflattering beach bod to his Sketchers slip-on shoes.

Leftists and other joyless souls might object to such humor. If so, let them complain. After all, they seem to enjoy both wallowing in misery and inflicting it on their neighbors.

No one mocks an 80-year-old man’s physical appearance. They mock him, and they have good reason.

As Jewish writer-director Mel Brooks proved with the movie, “The Producers,” which relentlessly mocked Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, humor has cathartic qualities.

Humor disarms tyrants, and no U.S. president has behaved more like a tyrant than Biden has.

