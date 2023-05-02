Parler Share
Commentary
Chelsea Clinton decried the attempted removal of "Gender Queer" and other LGBT-themed books from school libraries.
Commentary
Chelsea Clinton decried the attempted removal of "Gender Queer" and other LGBT-themed books from school libraries. (Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images; @ChelseaClinton / Twitter)

Twitter Note Reveals What's Really in the Sick Book Chelsea Clinton Wants Children to Read

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 2, 2023 at 1:18pm
Parler Share

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter Chelsea took to Twitter to advocate for children to be exposed to LGBT content, but she got a bit more than she bargained for when her tweet was slapped with a “community note” laying bare what she conveniently forgot to mention.

On Thursday, Clinton tweeted her lament that many LGBT-themed books have been the target of “attempted book bans.”

“Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful,” she wrote.

Her tweet linked to an NBC News story that featured a photo of the controversial book “Gender Queer: A Memoir.”

But Twitter users swooped in with a community note clarifying just what sort of material Clinton is hoping to put in front of our children.

Trending:
Things Get Weird After ABC Reporter Asks Voter What She Likes About Biden - And This Wasn't Even the Worst of It

“‘Gender Queer’, the book shown in the photo, features sexually explicit material. This book contains visual depictions of oral sex, masturbation and adult sexual contact with a minor,” the note said.

Indeed, “Gender Queer” contains cartoon-style pornographic images depicting minors engaging in sex acts with other minors as well as with adults.

Should books like “Gender Queer” be banned from schools?

(Several Twitter users posted graphic images of the sexual activity shown in the book. You can see them here and here, but be warned that they are truly objectionable and will be disturbing to some viewers.)

“Gender Queer” was blasted at a Fairfax County school board meeting in 2021 by parent Stacy Langton, who called the book and others like it “absolute filth.” The book was removed from Fairfax County schools but was later quietly returned to shelves.

This is the sort of book that Chelsea Clinton wants kids to have access to. And many Twitter users were thoroughly disgusted by it.

Related:
Watch: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Panned for Cringeworthy 'Carpool Karaoke': '...As You Enter the Depths of Hell'

These people are very openly calling for the sexual perversion of children.

And in truth, none of these books is being “banned.” Removing a book from a school library that caters to kids is not banning it — the book is still widely available at other libraries and for purchase from any bookseller.

What Chelsea Clinton and her ilk are arguing for is not an end to “book banning,” but the outright promulgation of gay and transgender pornography to America’s children.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Tucker Leaks Spectacularly Backfire on Media Matters as People Declare They Like Him Even More Now
Twitter Note Reveals What's Really in the Sick Book Chelsea Clinton Wants Children to Read
Heroic Judge Stands Up for Americans Against Soros-Backed Prosecutor - Jail Time May Be in Her Future
Stephen King Gets Destroyed by Dan Bongino After Trying to Own Him for Leaving Fox News
4 Words on Megyn Kelly's Vacation Hat Have Fans Cheering Her: 'Best Hat Ever'
See more...

Conversation