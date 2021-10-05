Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, has prayer candles with his own likeness on them inside of his home office, and he’s being berated online and on cable TV over it.

Is there any point when this little man will eat humble pie and simply go away? Not according to what he told radio host Hugh Hewitt last week.

Hewitt, in an interview, noted that Fauci seems to have lost a great deal of trust with millions of Americans, and he asked, “Is there a point where you will say, ‘I do more harm than good because people don’t listen to me anymore,’ and step aside?”

“No. Absolutely, unequivocally no, Hugh. Sorry,” Fauci responded.

Finally!@hughhewitt challenges Dr. Fauci on why he doesn’t resign seeing as his history of hypocrisy, flip-flops, and failed predictions have destroyed his value as a public-health official. Fauci, unsurprisingly, is aghast & refuses to take the suggestion seriously. pic.twitter.com/tzV7ckfP4T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2021

OK, so Fauci doesn’t plan to go away, but perhaps the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases could at least tone the narcissism. Apparently not.

It’s not uncommon for popular public figures to find their faces on prayer candles that usually contain images of Jesus Christ or Catholic saints. Fauci found his face on some of these candles. Rather than smile and brush them off as absurd — which they are — he apparently collected a couple of them, and they are being displayed on a shelf inside of his house.

In a recent interview, those prayer candles were clearly seen on a shelf somewhere behind where the doctor frequently conducts remote interviews. In a segment on his show Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed them out while connecting the left’s COVID cult to the NAIAD director.

Carlson slammed the secular, Fauci-obsessed left-wing media, public health officials and Democratic voters for treating pandemic fear and public responses to it as a religion. He also hit at those same people for treating Fauci as that religion’s high priest.







“Tony Fauci is himself a devout member of the church of Tony Fauci. Now take a look at this still photo from Tony Fauci’s home office. Look in the back, on the bookshelf,” Carlson said, noting that the doctor has apparently bought into the cultural phenomenon he has become for millions of wayward Americans.

Visible from his home camera, prayer candles containing Fauci’s face were right out in the open inside of his private residence.

“Those are Tony Fauci prayer candles, prominently displayed inside Tony Fauci’s home,” Carlson said as he mocked the man whose self-admiration and apparent worship have driven so much of U.S. policy throughout the last year and a half. “Oh. At least he’s real. Tony Fauci isn’t just the high priest of Fauci-ism. He’s also a true believer himself.”

Twitter users were quick to mock Fauci over the candles, and they are available for sale on a number of websites.

Anthony Fauci has Fauci candles on his shelves. You can’t make this up. – ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ pic.twitter.com/N3Ld5LuhC4 — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) October 5, 2021

Lord Fauci has Fauci candles in his office. What a total loser. pic.twitter.com/SQU9Haiez2 — American Girl 🔥 (@Yolo304741) October 5, 2021

Who knew #Fauci had worship candles of himself in his home office? Talk about worshipping yourself. pic.twitter.com/uuepsfs8Is — JU571N 4NDrU5K (@jandrusk) October 5, 2021

LOL — Get a load of this Dr. Fauci votive candle!!https://t.co/w6LKu4x5tU — Seeker of Truth (@ChicagoCarol) September 28, 2021

It says a lot about our society that Fauci’s image on a prayer candle is a hot item online for leftists whose only religion at this point appears to be treating Fauci and the government he represents as a deity. It says even more about Fauci that he thinks enough of himself that he procured some of those candles, and that he doesn’t seem to care who knows it.

