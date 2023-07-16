Share
Commentary

Twitter Roasts DeSantis After PR Stunt Targeting Trump Falls Flat on Its Face

 By Rachel Emmanuel  July 16, 2023 at 7:09am
It is becoming increasingly clear that the GOP primary field is Donald Trump — and then everyone else.

Former President Donald Trump’s overwhelmingly successful visit to a Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7 may have given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis some copycat ideas.

However, unlike Trump’s visit, which attracted large crowds, the response to DeSantis’s stop at the ice cream chain store was a little chilly.

On Friday, in an effort to connect with Iowa voters, DeSantis paid a visit to a Des Moines Dairy Queen, indulged in a Blizzard ice cream treat, and fielded questions from a small group of journalists in attendance.

Just in case anyone had any doubts about the visit being simply coincidental, DeSantis removed all doubt when he quipped, “When you’re here, you have to visit a Dairy Queen. I appreciate Senator Grassley arranging this. I’ve known about Blizzards for a long time. It’s an important part, and I’m happy to partake. Let’s go.”

Lone GOP Rep. Threatens Foundational Piece of Biden's Agenda - And He's Not Budging

The remark was a not-so-subtle dig at Trump’s lack of knowledge about the iconic Dairy Queen frozen dessert during his visit earlier in July.

Although Trump may not have known what a DQ Blizzard was, his visit took the area by storm. The same cannot be said about the DeSantis visit.

Chants of “We love Trump!” and “USA!” could be heard in the store as Trump generously bought Blizzards (after he found out what they were) for everyone.

The optics of the Florida governor standing by himself at the counter of Dairy Queen just a few days later did not quite capture the same energy of Trump’s visit.

Thanks, Biden: Gigantic American Oil Caverns Sitting Empty Will Take Decades to Refill


Twitter users, who have become a sort of barometer for the nation’s opinions, had much to say about DeSantis’s lukewarm reception at the Dairy Queen.

One user wrote, “When Trump stopped into a Dairy Queen last week, the entire operation shut down. When Desantis pulls up, they literally continue serving drive-thru customers. There are levels to this.”

Despite the underwhelming turnout, DeSantis appeared unperturbed when questioned about the competitive landscape of the Republican presidential nomination.

When asked by a reporter if the race was still just between him and Trump, the governor simply nodded and responded, “Just watch, just watch.”

The problem for DeSantis is that he is attempting to mimic Trump’s successful campaign strategies without truly grasping the charisma that endeared Trump to his base. Imitation may be the best form of flattery, but it’s no substitute for authenticity.

Trump and DeSantis have pretty clearly separated themselves from the rest of the crowded GOP primary field.

As for the head-to-head between Trump and DeSantis? The governor asked Americans to “Just watch.”

So far, what Americans are watching just isn’t that impressive.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Twitter Roasts DeSantis After PR Stunt Targeting Trump Falls Flat on Its Face
Conversation