Twitter Silences Virologist Who Claims China Weaponized COVID

By Chris White
Published September 16, 2020 at 11:41am
Twitter has suspended the account of a Chinese virologist who claims China manufactured the coronavirus in a research lab.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan’s account was suspended after she accused the Chinese Communist Party of developing the coronavirus in a research lab and then weaponizing it, according to the New York Post.

The former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that China does not want “people to know this truth.”

Yan worked at the World Health Organization reference lab at the University of Hong Kong, “the top coronavirus lab in the world,” according to Yan.

Yan released a paper on Monday that she claims shows how the virus could have been “conveniently created” in a lab over the course of six months.

The paper, released on open-access repository website Zenote, argues that “SARS-CoV-2 shows biological characteristics that are inconsistent with a naturally occurring, zoonotic virus.”

“So, together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab … and also, it is spread to the world to make such damage,” Yan told Carlson.

Yan told Fox News in July that the Chinese government was aware of the virus well before it claimed it was.

Some scientists dismiss the claim that the virus was created in a lab. Researchers in California, for instance, published an article in the journal Nature in March mapping out the virus’ genetic sequence, which they say proves that it developed naturally.

Fox News reporter John Roberts wrote in a May tweet that a senior intelligence source told him that “there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab.”

“The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional,” Roberts wrote.

Twitter rolled out a policy in May flagging or removing tweets containing disputed or misleading information about the pandemic.

Twitter declined to provide a comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Chris White
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







