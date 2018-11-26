Twitter Slaps Conservative with Permanent Ban, Offers No Explanation

Twitter has permanently suspended conservative writer, talk-show host and Iraq War veteran Jesse Kelly for undisclosed reasons and has refused to give any explanation as to the reason behind its decision.

According to Twitter’s guidelines, the social media giant is supposed to provide a user with an explanation as to why their account was permanently removed.

“When we permanently suspend an account, we notify people that they have been suspended for abuse violations, and explain which policy or policies they have violated and which content was in violation,” Twitter’s user rules state.

According to conservative radio host Buck Sexton, however, Kelly has not been given a reason for the permanent suspension other than stating he had “multiple or repeat violations” of its policies.

Jesse Kelly just showed me the final verdict: twitter has permanently banned him. His account is gone and will not be restored, according to Twitter support. No warnings, no appeals They’ve ghosted him. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 26, 2018

Additionally, Daily Wire writer Ryan Saavedra reports that Twitter said it would look into why the account was permanently suspended but could not provide any details regarding its decision.

BREAKING: A Twitter spokesperson told me they were going to look into why Jesse Kelly’s account was suspended. Their official response: “We have nothing to share on this account.” — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 26, 2018

It’s unclear at this time which post or posts caused the suspension.

Just a few months ago, Kelly predicted that he would eventually be suspended from the platform.

In an article for The Federalist, Kelly wrote, “They just knew [Alex] Jones was the weak member of the herd. They could pick him off as a test run. Next, they’re coming for you.”

Kelly went on to say that the goal of the social media companies is to “silence dissenting voices.”

He later appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News to echo his sentiments about Twitter’s censorship.

He told Carlson, “They’re coming for you and me next.”

“It’s the information age,” Kelly added. “And if we let leftists censor that, that’s modern book burning, that’s what it is.”

Kelly is currently a talk radio host in Houston and makes occasional appearances on Fox News.

