Commentary

Twitter Suspends Official Account of Arizona Audit

Cameron Arcand July 27, 2021 at 4:11pm
Twitter has suspended the official account of the Arizona election audit, which is reviewing the peformance of how the state’s most populous county handled the 2020 election.

The exact reason the @ArizonaAudit account was suspended is currently unknown, but the social media platform could have found it in violation of Twitter’s so-called “civic integrity” policy.

“You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process,” Twitter’s website states.

“In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.”

The @ArizonaAudit account, covering the Maricopa County audit, wasn’t the only one suspended. The “Audit War Room” accounts for Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia were also suspended.

“Here comes The Purge,” tweeted former Trump White House adviser and Newsmax contributor Jason Miller.

The fact that the “war room” accounts were suspended along with the official @ArizonaAudit account suggests Twitter may have done a sweep of any major accounts with the word “audit” in the username.

Their actual ties to any audit activities might have been irrelevant.

However, KNXV-TV reporter Garrett Archer noted in a Twitter post that the “war room” accounts might have been suspended because they were made by the same person.

“The obvious narrative of twitter silencing things it doesn’t agree with has begun swirling around the suspension of the @arizonaaudit account,” Archer pointed out.

Does this move by Twitter just prove its bias?

“Be mindful, however, that MULTIPLE audit accounts were suspended that were all set up by the same users. Twitters doesn’t like that.”

“I mean, of course it could be ‘silencing those they don’t agree with.’ But a part of ‘doing your own research’ is starting from the most rational explanation and working your way towards least rational, not the other way around,” he added.

Following the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, Twitter has strictly enforced rules surrounding any doubt about the results of the 2020 election, most notably banning former President Donald Trump from the platform.

Conservatives quickly nailed Tuesday’s Twitter action.


The Rasmussen Reports polling firm was more restrained.

“That’s unfortunate,” Rasmussen tweeted.

As for the audit itself, it has managed to become more dramatic than your aunt at Thanksgiving dinner, so it is no wonder that conservatives are furious — and some liberals elated — about the Twitter suspensions.

Twitter, infamous for its role in squelching the Hunter Biden laptop story in the run-up to the 2020 election, among other things, is already a major target of accusations of censorship by conservatives.

This does not help it build back any institutional trust.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
