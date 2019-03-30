SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Twitter Temporarily Suspends Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ Movie Account on Opening Weekend

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published March 30, 2019 at 1:22pm
Modified March 30, 2019 at 3:22pm
Print

“Unplanned” opened in theaters on Friday, but Twitter temporarily suspended the “Unplanned” Twitter account on Saturday causing pro-lifers to rally against censorship.

The twitter account was suspended without explanation Saturday morning and then reinstated later in the day. The suspension came during the movie’s opening weekend.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Twitter for comment and was told that a different account violated Twitter Rules causing the system to suspend related accounts.

When Twitter took a second look, they decided that “Unplanned” should not suffer from the related accounts’ suspension.

Twitter did not specify what other related account had caused this.

TRENDING: Limbaugh: FBI Tried To Plant Russia-Linked Informants in Trump Campaign To Prove Collusion

However, Live Action’s founder Lila Rose suggested that both Live Action and “Unplanned” face severe censorship simply because of their pro-life views.

Live Action has been banned from advertising, and Rose said in a tweet that this is because of their pro-life messaging.

Do you think "Unplanned" is getting unnecessarily censored?

Rose quickly condemned Twitter’s suspension and said in a tweet, “Twitter just suspended during the weekend of its theatrical release. why are they suspended? You’ve banned both my & account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias?”

“Unplanned” tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director and the youngest director of a Planned Parenthood clinic in the nation. Johnson left Planned Parenthood in 2009 after assisting in an ultrasound-guided abortion of a 13-week-old unborn baby.

Johnson commented on Twitter’s suspension, telling The Daily Caller News Foundation, “Thankfully our supporters quickly rallied for ‘Unplanned’ because they are seeing the unbelievable effect it is having across the country, the healing taking place, and the hypocrisy of those who are trying to shut it down. I urge everyone- pro-life or pro-choice- to see ‘Unplanned’ and realize exactly what they support.”

RELATED: Utah Governor Signs 18-Week Abortion Ban, ACLU and Planned Parenthood Object

Johnson also pointed out the disparity between the rally cry of anti-Kavanaugh supporters and the treatment that pro-life women are given.

“Liberals want women to be heard, for their stories to be told for us all to ‘trust women’ — except for when it’s a woman who had a radical change of heart on abortion,” Johnson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The “Unplanned” account now reports that they have gained 10k new followers since their suspension.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Sandy Hook Families’ Suit Against Gunmaker Could Soon Reach Supreme Court
Trump Admin. To Quadruple Number of Asylum Seekers Sent Back to Other Side Of Border
Jake Tapper Claims CNN Didn’t Get Anything Wrong in Their Reporting on Russiagate
Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Joe Biden’s Lack of Sympathy over Accusations
Trey Gowdy Explodes on Adam Schiff: CIA May Stop Providing Information
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×