Twitter Temporarily Suspends Pro-Life ‘Unplanned’ Movie Account on Opening Weekend

“Unplanned” opened in theaters on Friday, but Twitter temporarily suspended the “Unplanned” Twitter account on Saturday causing pro-lifers to rally against censorship.

The twitter account was suspended without explanation Saturday morning and then reinstated later in the day. The suspension came during the movie’s opening weekend.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Twitter for comment and was told that a different account violated Twitter Rules causing the system to suspend related accounts.

When Twitter took a second look, they decided that “Unplanned” should not suffer from the related accounts’ suspension.

Twitter did not specify what other related account had caused this.

However, Live Action’s founder Lila Rose suggested that both Live Action and “Unplanned” face severe censorship simply because of their pro-life views.

Live Action has been banned from advertising, and Rose said in a tweet that this is because of their pro-life messaging.

JUST IN: @UnplannedMovie‘s account is back up! Now it’s time for @TwitterSupport to reinstate our & @LilaGraceRose‘s ad accounts. We have been BANNED from advertising simply because we are forwarding the pro-life message. — Live Action (@LiveAction) March 30, 2019

Rose quickly condemned Twitter’s suspension and said in a tweet, “Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release. @jack why are they suspended? You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias?”

Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release.@jack why are they suspended? You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias? pic.twitter.com/TBarDx2sU4 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 30, 2019

“Unplanned” tells the story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood clinic director and the youngest director of a Planned Parenthood clinic in the nation. Johnson left Planned Parenthood in 2009 after assisting in an ultrasound-guided abortion of a 13-week-old unborn baby.

Johnson commented on Twitter’s suspension, telling The Daily Caller News Foundation, “Thankfully our supporters quickly rallied for ‘Unplanned’ because they are seeing the unbelievable effect it is having across the country, the healing taking place, and the hypocrisy of those who are trying to shut it down. I urge everyone- pro-life or pro-choice- to see ‘Unplanned’ and realize exactly what they support.”

Still waiting for an explanation as to why @Twitter inexplicably suspended our account. I think we all know why. Perhaps it’s because we are moving the needle, making a difference and changing hearts and minds with #UnPlannedMovie@LiveAction https://t.co/RvobjpflcF — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) March 30, 2019

Johnson also pointed out the disparity between the rally cry of anti-Kavanaugh supporters and the treatment that pro-life women are given.

“Liberals want women to be heard, for their stories to be told for us all to ‘trust women’ — except for when it’s a woman who had a radical change of heart on abortion,” Johnson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The “Unplanned” account now reports that they have gained 10k new followers since their suspension.

