A Twitter troll edited comments from Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California and reframed them as if they were said about Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the response is stunning.

It’s actually amazing to watch how quickly Democrats were to disavow Waters’ comments when they thought they were made about another Democrat.

Perhaps GOP Sen. Rand Paul was onto something when he nailed his Democratic colleagues in the Senate this past week about their dangerous rhetoric, which has, of course, been given a free pass since the words “Donald Trump” and “president” entered the same orbit.

In 2018, according to CNN, Waters went on a rampage inciting her supporters to harass Trump and members of his cabinet.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters told an amped-up crowd.

“The California Democrat and vehement critic of President Donald Trump made the comments on Saturday, first at a rally in Los Angeles and later in a television interview. The comments, which come after several Trump administration officials have been recently protested at restaurants, have raised fresh questions about the state of American political discourse and were seized on by Trump for political gain,” CNN reported.

We’ve probably all seen the video by now, but here it is, just one more time:

In the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, Democrats, establishment media reporters and other human drones have used that ugly saga in American history to suppress free speech and cancel conservatives. They’ve branded conservatives as dangerous while refusing to cull their own from the herd.

How would Democrats react if a Republican had said what Waters said in 2018? Thanks to some great Twitter trolling, we no longer have to wonder.

The account “Cuomo Watch” tweeted: “If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” -Maxine CuomoWatch@melissadderosa pic.twitter.com/VbeTf7Rl7R — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) January 28, 2021

The troll attributed the quote to the nonexistent “Maxine CuomoWatch.”

Democrats, mostly from New York, were quick to disavow the comments, which essentially mirrored what Waters said about Trump and his cabinet in 2018. Some commenters were apparently made aware that they had been duped and they deleted their replies.

Thanks to screengrabs from conservative journalist Alex Griswold though, we have them.

A troll account edited Maxine Waters’ comments about harassing Trump officials to apply to Andrew Cuomo staffers, and NY state legislators are legit outraged, lmao pic.twitter.com/pI2KlKSsrk — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2021

“This is appalling and dangerous. Encouraging violence must never be tolerated. Shame on whoever is behind this kind of garbage,” wrote the speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl E. Heastie.

Others have left their tweets out there as little badges of shame.

New York state Sen. Diane Savino, too, took the bait. Savino wrote, “This is beyond outrageous. Two weeks ago we saw what happened when arsonists throw gas around. Twitter should ban this dude now!”

This is beyond outrageous. Two weeks ago we saw what happened when arsonists throw gas around. Twitter should ban this dude now! https://t.co/C23G87ThhU — Senator Diane Savino (@dianesavino) January 29, 2021

New York state Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski chimed in as well.

“This is dangerous, reprehensible and has no place in any public discussion. Oh, and spare me the “someone else did it too” excuse. Someone else saying a variation of this doesn’t change the fact that this is seeking to incite violence against a public official and their staff,” wrote Zebrowski.

This is dangerous, reprehensible and has no place in any public discussion. Oh, and spare me the “someone else did it too” excuse. Someone else saying a variation of this doesn’t change the fact that this is seeking to incite violence against a public official and their staff. — Ken Zebrowski (@kenzebrowski_ny) January 29, 2021

These Democrats and others were only outraged when the comments from Waters about Trump were portrayed as having been said about Cuomo. Does this prove once and for all that Democrats are shameless people? No, that was proven long ago.

But it’s always nice to have a reminder that if Democrats didn’t live by double standards, they’d have no standards at all. None of these people have tweeted to disavow Waters, which tells you all you need to know about what the left thinks about violence and violent rhetoric.

