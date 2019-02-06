Twitter Turns on Ocasio-Cortez After Childish SOTU Behavior

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is taking some heat on social media for her behavior at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Ocasio-Cortez, like many of her female colleagues, wore white to the yearly address, in solidarity with her fellow feminists.

However, it was her refusal to show appreciation for some of the more basic human interest issues addressed by President Donald Trump that caught the attention of many people on Twitter.

The Guardian’s Washington, D.C., bureau chief David Smith noted the congresswoman would not stand to show respect for the first lady.

“Trump begins speech and welcomes Melania. Most stand and applaud. One member encourages Ocasio-Cortez to do so; she appears to reply, ‘What? Why?’” Smith tweeted.

TRENDING: Longtime Fox News Legal Analyst Dead at 67

Trump begins speech and welcomes Melania. Most stand and applaud. One member encourages Ocasio-Cortez to do so; she appears to reply, “What? Why?” — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 6, 2019

Fox National security strategist and radio host Sebastian Gorka noted Ocasio-Cortez’s refusal to applaud even for the most humanitarian of issues.

“NOTE THIS WELL: This woman even refused to applaud the @ICEgov agent who saved more than 300 girls and woman from coyote smugglers,” Gorka pointed out. “AOC is a Marxist who couldn’t care less about other women.”

NOTE THIS WELL: This woman even refused to applaud the @ICEgov agent who saved more than 300 girls and woman from coyote smugglers. @AOC is a Marxist who couldn’t care less about other women. pic.twitter.com/agO1asVtWY — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 6, 2019

Political commentator Ryan Fournier tweeted, “AOC is consistently looking to see if other Democrats are clapping to see if she should too. Someone send help.”

.@AOC is consistently looking to see if other Democrats are clapping to see if she should too. Someone send help. #SOTU — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 6, 2019

RELATED: It’s Official: Elizabeth Warren Is Running for President

Actress and author Robbin Young also called out the freshman congresswoman: “AOC, you showed your true colors, and came off looking like a ‘Wicked Witch.’”

AOC, you showed your true colors, and came off looking like a ‘Wicked Witch.’ #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7fUyvHfMWq — Robbin Young (@Robbin_Young) February 6, 2019

GOP National Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany pointed out that the 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be showing her youth by constantly checking to see if her colleagues were applauding.

“WATCH: Democrats and @AOC can’t seem to figure out whether to stand (or even clap) for sex and human traffickers being put behind bars! Really!?”

WATCH: Democrats and ⁦@AOC⁩ can’t seem to figure out whether to stand (or even clap) for sex and human traffickers being put behind bars! Really!? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/s4kyRZ3yAN — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 6, 2019

While Trump’s address might not have been appreciated by the youngest congresswoman in history, it was well received by the American people.

A CBS poll showed that 76 percent of those who listened to the address approved of the president’s speech, only 43 percent of whom were Republicans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.