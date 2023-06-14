Twitter users noticed that the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s arraignment Tuesday in Miami signed a bond document with the wrong date.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman’s signature appears to say July 13, 2023, rather than June 13.

Does anyone notice that it looks like the date is incorrect on the document? It looks like the handwritten date says JULY 13, 2023 instead of JUNE 13, 2023. — David (@Metsfan281) June 14, 2023

Numerous people commented about the judge’s mistake.

It looks like July to me. — Proud Nana (@wkms54) June 14, 2023

One Twitter user asked if it invalidates the document.

Do you think Trump will get a fair trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (235 Votes) No: 92% (2813 Votes)

Such clerical errors can be easily amended by the court, according to Newsweek.

Goodman is not expected to have any further involvement in Trump’s case concerning the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The judge assigned to preside over the matter is U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida.

She was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, causing some on the left to argue she is biased in his favor and should be removed from the case.

However, Chief Clerk Angela Noble said Cannon would stay unless she chose to recuse herself, The New York Times reported Saturday.

“Normal procedures were followed” in the random process that dropped the case in Cannon’s lap, Noble said.

Trump pleaded “not guilty” Tuesday to all 37 counts in the indictment, which the Department of Justice made public late last week.

Following his arraignment, Trump traveled to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to address the events of the day.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch,” Trump said.

“A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of a presidential election in which he is losing very badly,” Trump added.

“This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation,” the 45th president said.

Trump predicted the day would “go down in infamy” and be remembered as the one that Biden and members of his administration “tried to destroy American democracy.”

He also contended that he had the right to keep the documents that he had at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, based on a 2012 court ruling holding the president has broad authority under the Presidential Records Act to designate which records are personal.

The Associated Press reported that Biden is trying to say as little as possible about the case as his DOJ targets Trump, his chief political rival and the candidate leading the Republican presidential primary field by a large margin at this point.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has also assigned a special counsel to look into the numerous classified documents Biden kept at his Wilmington, Delaware home in his garage and office and the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C.

The DOJ has not charged Biden with any crimes to date.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.