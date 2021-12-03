Share
Commentary

Twitter Users Freak After Ghislaine Maxwell Matches Suspect Sketch for Madeleine McCann Disappearance

 By Michael Austin  December 3, 2021 at 8:41am
Share

Internet sleuths are buzzing this week with a new theory regarding the alleged crimes of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently on trial facing several charges related to her reported complicity in the many sex crimes committed by notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is now dead.

These theories posit that Maxwell may have been involved in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

According to BBC News, McCann went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday.

Despite her case being one of the most heavily reported on at the time, her whereabouts continue to remain unknown.

Trending:
Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

The more recent internet theories have linked Maxwell to the disappearance because a sketch of one of the suspects in the case looks eerily similar to Maxwell.

Although at this point the Maxwell-McCann connection is a conspiracy theory at best, given the current crimes levied against her, it would be no surprise to learn she was connected to another missing-persons case involving a little girl.

During Maxwell’s trial on Wednesday, the first of her accusers — identified as “Jane” — gave graphic accounts of the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of both Epstein and Maxwell.

Jane was only 14 years old at the time the abuse started.

Related:
Ghislaine Maxwell's Shameless Attorney Accuses Alleged Rape Survivor of Crocodile Tears on the Stand

Also, according to Jane, Maxwell didn’t just groom her for abuse — she also participated in the abuse herself.

“I was abused pretty much every time that I would go over to his house, and it all started to seem the same after a while — whether it was just him or there were other women involved, or me and Jeffrey and Ghislaine, it all started to seem the same,” Jane testified.

“After a while, you just become numb to it.”

Do you think Maxwell is connected to the case of Madeleine McCann?

This wasn’t the only eerie connection linking Maxwell to an old missing-persons case this week.

A viral photo that reemerged on social media this week depicts someone who looks like Maxwell in a picture with JonBenét Ramsey, a child beauty queen who was found murdered in her Colorado home on Christmas Day 1996.

Even if these Maxwell connections turn out to be completely baseless, police have made progress in the McCann case.

German prosecutors have another suspect in the case and are apparently “100 per cent convinced” that the British toddler was murdered by convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, according to The Independent.

Lead investigator Mr. Wolter told the outlet on Oct. 9, 2021, that “It is now possible that we could charge. We have that evidence now.”

“But it’s not just about charging him – we want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible,” Wolter said.

“When we still have questions, it would be nonsense to charge rather than wait for the answers that could strengthen our position.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




We Have Their Names: Epstein's 'Little Black Book' of Powerful People Has Officially Debuted in Maxwell Trial
Maxwell Trial Bombshell: Epstein Photo with Pope Reportedly Entered Into Evidence
Troops Deployed to South Pacific as Deadly Chaos Erupts on Island Chain
Man Gets COVID Test, Can't Believe What Hospital Tells Him Next: 'I Felt Deceived'
Twitter Users Freak After Ghislaine Maxwell Matches Suspect Sketch for Madeleine McCann Disappearance
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!