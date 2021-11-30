Twitter Users Notice Big Mistake the Bidens Made with the Stockings Above Their White House Fireplace

First lady Jill Biden revealed the 2021 White House Christmas decorations on Monday, and the State Dining Room was adorned with stockings above the mantel. But there was one blatant problem with the decor.

According to Daily Mail reporter Emily Goodin, the stockings were meant to represent the Bidens’ grandchildren, with each one having the name of a different grandchild.

Trees in state dining room decorated with old photos of first families. Stockings on fireplace have names of Biden grandkids pic.twitter.com/pkFjrAPyhy — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

However, Twitter users quickly noticed a glaring omission from the mantle. Only six stockings hung above the fireplace despite the fact that President Joe Biden has seven grandchildren.

According to Marie Claire, Biden has three granddaughters from his son Hunter: Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy.

He has two more grandchildren from his late son, Beau: Natalie and Robert, who goes by Hunter after his uncle.

Hunter Biden also had a son in March 2020 with filmmaker Melissa Cohen.

So who is Biden’s seventh grandchild? That would be Hunter Biden’s son with adult entertainer Lunden Alexis Roberts. The boy was born in 2018 and Hunter was proven to be the father in 2020, according to Marie Claire.

So that makes a total of seven grandchildren, one more than the number of stockings on the mantle.

Multiple people pointed out the omission on Twitter, including reporter Amber Athey of The Spectator.

Doesn’t Biden have seven grandchildren? One seems to be missing… https://t.co/3p8c8lavLh — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 30, 2021

6 stockings? Biden has 7 grandchildren. — Jen H 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@JenHam222) November 30, 2021

Despite this seemingly obvious exclusion, the establishment media refused to report on it.

Many social media users also speculated that Hunter Biden’s child with Roberts was the one grandchild who was left out.

There are six stockings here. The Bidens have 7 grandkids, including little girl an Arkansas court forced Hunter Biden to acknowledge. Really sad.https://t.co/1dhnmWzdAZ https://t.co/1NbkDsg7rl — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 30, 2021

Six stockings for six Biden grandkids. Except Joe Biden has SEVEN grandchildren. They left out the one fathered by Hunter in DC with a stripper. You know, the gal Hunter knocked up after his divorce, while he was dating his dead brother’s wife. https://t.co/e6K01xK6Rz — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 29, 2021

Which “journalist” will expose that Joe Biden has 7 grandchildren and is ignoring one of them. I wonder how much they threatened/payed the mother to keep silent. — Henry Chinaski, Universally Muted Opinions (@ashsoles) November 29, 2021

Jill Biden has unveiled the White House Christmas decorations. Stockings were hung for their 6 grandchildren.

Where’s the stocking for Hunter’s baby? pic.twitter.com/3RpFJRlp6M — Walton De sousa🇨🇦 (@WaltonDesousa) November 30, 2021

In the photo above, some letters can be seen on the stockings. The beginnings of the names “Naomi,” “Finnegan” and “Natalie” appear to be written.

Since all the names cannot be seen, it is hard to confirm that Roberts’ child is the one left out. However, that does not make the Biden family look much better.

If the family left out Hunter’s son with Roberts, they were essentially ignoring him because they view him as an embarrassment. If it was a different grandchild who was left out, the family simply forgot one of their grandchildren.

In either case, the Bidens’ mistake is humiliating.

Nothing says Christmas like leaving out a family member.

