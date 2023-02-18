Twitter Users Notice Something Strange with Putin's Feet in New Video: 'Not Normal'

Twitter users are questioning the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Friday joint appearance with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The dictatorial Russian leader appeared to move his feet strangely as he met with Lukashenko in Moscow.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian government, suggested Putin was moving his feet to convey a Morse Code message.

Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Another Twitter user pointed to the movement as a sign of possible impairment on Putin’s part.

“Whether restless or medical, it’s not normal behavior on world stage,” the tweet said.

Putin’s feet circled and moved in the recording. Multiple media reports said he appeared to have restless legs in movements that one might associate with restless leg syndrome.

For those saying it’s edited video, here is original. Whether restless or medical, it’s not normal behavior on world stage. 7 years cared for father that died with Parkinson’s. I can attest it looks like later early stages, but you be the judge. pic.twitter.com/TUtnvyFZVG — Adin of Crimea (@AdinOfCrimea) February 17, 2023

Is Putin’s health in serious decline? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (432 Votes) No: 17% (91 Votes)

Putin’s physical and mental health have been the subject of speculation before.

The warmongering leader has been seen grasping tables, behavior that his critics has suggested is a sign of an impairment — without hard proof.

Putin is hailing Russia’s “liberation” of Mariupol after his forces completely destroyed during a two-month siege. He told defense minister Sergei Shoigu to block off the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where the last Ukrainian troops are holed up, “so that a fly can’t get in.” pic.twitter.com/g2lNd44qXF — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 21, 2022

Putin appeared shaky and restless in a meeting with Lukashenko last year.

Belarus is an ally of Russia.

Unverified reports have described Putin as suffering from Parkinson’s disease and cancer.

Some claims from purported Kremlin insiders describe Putin as a seriously ill man prone to defecating in his pants.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.