Twitter Users Notice Something Strange with Putin's Feet in New Video: 'Not Normal'

 By Richard Moorhead  February 18, 2023 at 9:25am
Twitter users are questioning the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Friday joint appearance with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The dictatorial Russian leader appeared to move his feet strangely as he met with Lukashenko in Moscow.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian government, suggested Putin was moving his feet to convey a Morse Code message.

Another Twitter user pointed to the movement as a sign of possible impairment on Putin’s part.

“Whether restless or medical, it’s not normal behavior on world stage,” the tweet said.

Putin’s feet circled and moved in the recording. Multiple media reports said he appeared to have restless legs in movements that one might associate with restless leg syndrome.

Is Putin’s health in serious decline?

Putin’s physical and mental health have been the subject of speculation before.

The warmongering leader has been seen grasping tables, behavior that his critics has suggested is a sign of an impairment — without hard proof.

Putin appeared shaky and restless in a meeting with Lukashenko last year.

Belarus is an ally of Russia.

Unverified reports have described Putin as suffering from Parkinson’s disease and cancer.

Some claims from purported Kremlin insiders describe Putin as a seriously ill man prone to defecating in his pants.

