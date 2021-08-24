Path 27
Commentary

Twitter Users Notice Tiny Detail On Airplane, Reveal Stunning Mistake Biden's DOD Made

 By Grant Atkinson  August 24, 2021 at 3:12pm
Path 27

The Biden administration has botched its response to the Afghanistan crisis in so many ways it has become hard to keep count.

The incompetence continued Tuesday with a tweet from Biden’s Department of Defense. The tweet included pictures that apparently showed “Afghan civilians board[ing] @usairforce C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.”

At a quick glance, the tweet seems innocent enough. However, a closer investigation would reveal that the C-17s pictured do not appear to be American.

Trending:
Meghan Markle to Finally Be Brought Down? The Queen Reportedly Says 'Enough Is Enough'

One Twitter user zoomed in on the pictures of the aircraft to show the words “UAE Air Force” on the side. This would seem to be a clear indication that they are not, in fact, U.S. Air Force C-17s.

Other Twitter users also noticed the error and expressed concern and frustration that the DOD would make such a blatant error.

Related:
Thanks to Joe Biden, The Taliban May Now Have the 26th-Largest Air Force in the World

There are two conceivable explanations for the DOD’s embarrassing blunder, neither of which is particularly encouraging for Americans.

First, the department could be so incompetent that it truly thought the aircrafts were from the U.S. Air Force. This would obviously be a concerning lack of awareness from such an important department.

The second option is that the DOD is actively lying in an attempt to manufacture a positive image to distract from the horrifying ones we have seen for days now.

Either way, the blatant mistake should be concerning for any American. Whether it is lying are just incompetent, the Biden administration increasingly looks unfit to lead the country.

Sadly, this is far from the first time the Biden administration has lied about the Afghanistan crisis. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki suggested there are not any Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

Multiple reports have detailed how dangerous the journey to the airport has been for many Americans. While they may not technically be “stranded” by a strict definition of the word, they are unable to safely secure passage back to the United States.

The latest DOD misstep encapsulates the entire Biden administration response in Afghanistan — a mixture of lies and ignorance.

As Americans remain endangered in Afghanistan, the DOD is seemingly more worried about their public image on Twitter. That’s a damming picture of the Biden administration.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Grant Atkinson
Editorial Intern
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Twitter Users Notice Tiny Detail On Airplane, Reveal Stunning Mistake Biden's DOD Made
Parents Furious as Teens Forced to Wear COVID Ankle Monitors Warning Others to Stay Back
US Embassy Staff Accuse Biden Admin of Betrayal: 'It Would Be Better to Die Under the Taliban's Bullet'
Watch: Kamala Harris Bursts Into Ghoulish Laughter When Asked About Deadly Afghanistan Disaster
Now We Know Why the UK Is Furious with Biden: He Must Be Held Accountable if This Is True
See more...

Conversation