Twitter Users Point Out Crazy Detail in New Photo of Princess Charlotte

 By Mike Landry  December 13, 2021 at 4:00pm
They’re all atwitter on Twitter about the Christmas card photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.


The focus has not been on Prince William and Kate Middleton – it’s been on their 6-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Some pointed out that she strongly resembles a childhood picture of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Amid decades of up-and-down drama in the British royal family, the queen has retained a bearing and dignity — and perhaps some read that into the appearance of Charlotte, fifth in line to the throne.

Do you see a strong resemblance between Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II?

And there is a nod to tradition on the part of the Cambridges that seems healthy for a family in the public eye — and perhaps for other families in these days of growing barbarism.

That tradition is just that: tradition. As in traditional clothes for their children. Note how Charlotte was dressed in the portrait taken before she turned 2:

At the time, Annie Holmquist in Intellectual Takeout wrote about that photo. She noted how refreshing it was to see Charlotte dressed as a child, unlike many Americans dressing their toddlers in bikinis or motorcycle leathers, perhaps giving rise to “immature and incapable adults.”

Dressing children as adults often means treating them like adults before they’re ready, she wrote.

“Is it possible that in treating children like children — both in the way we dress them and the activities we allow them to pursue — we will better prepare them for a natural, responsible transition to adulthood some day in the future?” Holmquist said.

The duchess is noted for her impeccable sense of style — she melds contemporary fashion with tradition befitting a future queen, Bethan Holt, author of a book about Kate’s style, said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Kate is an unmistakable trendsetter, “loved by the nation, with an unquestionable influence on how people dress, style their hair and the places they visit,” according to Hello! magazine.

That now extends to how she dresses her children. The Mango Kids checked dress Charlotte wore in the Christmas photo instantly became popular.

Following the publication of the Cambridges’ card, the dress sold out.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
