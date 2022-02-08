Twitter Users Roast Kaepernick After QB's Ad Says His Flag-Hatred Was 'Sign of Respect to the Military'

While corporate America often turns a blind eye to civil and human rights violations in China to protect their access to the world’s biggest consumer market and shortcut production costs, they love them some social justice grievance virtue-signaling, which is probably why NFL anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick is still a household name.

The former quarterback, who played a huge role in igniting the oftentimes violent yet establishment-adored racial contentions of the last six years, was recently featured in an ad by Toyota, which characterized his notorious sideline protests as an act of “respect to the military” — despite the fact that his habit of disgracing the flag and the national anthem was offensive to millions of Americans because it was sort of the opposite of respectful to our nation’s armed services.

Yes, this is a real thing.

As they ignore the literal concentration camps in China and happily run their ads during the Beijing “Genocide Games” Winter Olympics, Toyota is also fawning over Kaepernick and touting him as a hero who deliberately protested our country’s flag and anthem as an act of admiration for our nation’s military, somehow.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the confusing ad, which aired last week on the radio station for the HBCU Howard University in Washington, D.C., glowingly declared that “Colin Rand Kaepernick, a two-time Super Bowl quarterback and NFL record holder, first knelt on one knee during the national anthem in 2016 as a sign of respect to the military and a symbol of protest against police shootings.”

The claim is wildly incorrect on not just one, but two counts; the Free Beacon noted Kaepernick only played in one Super Bowl during his time on the San Francisco 49ers.

And as though saying that Kaepernick acted out of “respect to the military” wasn’t audacious enough on its own, the ad goes on to declare that the divisive footballer “changed the world” and “sparked a peaceful form of protest that continues around the world.”

I think my eight-year-old would tell you that it must have been opposite day at Toyota headquarters when they wrote the script for this ad — since “peaceful” is the exact opposite to the “protest” movement that Kaepernick’s kneeling inspired.

It is entirely unclear why the script includes the confounding line about “respect to the military” as Kaepernick himself says nothing of the sort when his own voice chimes in.

Rather, he says he aimed to “bring awareness and make people realize what’s really going on in this country,” which is supposed to stand “for freedom, liberty, justice for all,” but that this is “not happening for all right now.”

Now that sounds more like the message Kaepernick has always had which, whether you agree with it or not. It has nothing to do with respecting the military and certainly nothing to do with respecting the flag or the country our service members sign up to defend.

In 2016, as the Free Beacon noted, he said in an interview that he knelt during our anthem because he refused to “stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppressed black people and people of color.”

He has since moved on to decided radicalism, expressing admiration for communist dictators and calling for the police and prisons to be abolished. TMZ Sports reported in 2021, amid the second wave of “peaceful” protests against police shootings, that Kaepernick said, “In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible.”

Toyota did not respond to a request for comment from the Free Beacon.

Twitter, on the other hand, did not hold back when they heard the absurd ad:

LMAO. Now that excuse is hilarious. Sure, the overpaid, overrated, race-baiting, leftwing hack was showing a sign of respect to the military & I’m really Santa Claus on a ski trip 2 Colorado, sipping a mojito listening to Adele’s latest in my bikini. Not. https://t.co/TIb3HKIA2r — Nakia (Tammy) Anderson (@CreativeVerveM) February 7, 2022

Colin Kaepernick is responsible for a more consistent stream of misinformation than almost anybody I can imagine. And he is handsomely rewarded for claiming to live in a white supremacist society. It’s a true marvel. — Bo Winegard (@EPoe187) February 7, 2022

Ohhhhhh….My bad. This veteran completely misunderstood. I apologize for wanting to kick him in the teeth. /sarcasm — Trusty Ol’ Shellback 🇺🇸 (@OlShellback) February 7, 2022

Wow. Toyota is just giving a giant middle finger to those of us who do love this country. — Dave – Boomer Bot (@Grumpy_Hoosier) February 7, 2022

Toyota turned to gaslighting us as well I see — 0xAlex (@AJamesChester) February 7, 2022

What more is there to say?

Toyota might be trying to whitewash Kaepernick’s unnecessarily inflammatory protest against police shootings of black suspects, but Americans are not so easily tricked after his several years of fame, during which he’s made it abundantly clear he has no respect for our country — much less the military sworn to protect and serve it.

In his own words, his anthem-kneeling protest was always about protesting the country as a whole which, as asserted by the now-widespread revisionist historical perspectives that have gained so much prominence in the days since he lit the racial grievance narrative on fire, he perceives as irredeemably infused with systemic white supremacy.

Toyota, like so much of woke corporate America, is trying to gaslight us into believing that these wildly radical, anti-American views are somehow patriotic, but there’s nothing patriot about openly and decidedly disdaining the country and thus the service members who died protecting Colin Kaepernick’s right to publicly disgrace the flag.

