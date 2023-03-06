Twitter Users Shocked by DeSantis' Big Change in New Photo: Sign of a 'Imminent Presidential Campaign'?

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have slimmed down, which is leading some to speculate that he is prepared to enter the 2024 presidential race.

While the 44-year-old has offered no indication he is prepared to throw his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination, he has lost a significant amount of weight in recent months.

Images that have circulated on Twitter show DeSantis with a slimmer face and a more trimmed waistline:

Great to visit with Gov. DeSantis this evening, who has demonstrated that there is a hunger for true courageous conservative leadership! pic.twitter.com/gCCtl2OUjH — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) February 11, 2023

Jason Howerton suggested that such weight loss would avoid the issue becoming a punchline for DeSantis in hypothetical upcoming debates.

Holy cow, @GovRonDeSantis looks FIT and ready for combat. Not sure how much weight he’s lost, but his health/appearance is not going to be one of Trump’s punchlines in the debates. pic.twitter.com/LeQLh0mxFx — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 6, 2023

Commenters theorized the governor has lost anywhere from 15 to 20 pounds.

I just read that he lost 15-20 lbs. he looks fantastic — Katie Lingel (@KatieLingel) March 6, 2023

I saw him speak in AZ less than a year ago and he looks like he’s lost 50+ pounds. Good for him! — Parker Perlmutter (@parkerperl17) March 6, 2023

One Twitter user called weight loss “one of the hallmarks of an imminent Presidential campaign,” and concluded of DeSantis, “He’s running.”

We aren’t talking enough about Ron DeSantis’ weight loss. One of the hallmarks of an imminent Presidential campaign, weight loss leading up the the announcement. He’s running. https://t.co/NqdexpbZfM — CAtoTX31 (@CAtoTX31) February 27, 2023

Others shared a similar sentiment about the Florida Republican’s appearance:

DeSantis had lost weight and is looking fit and trim. He’s running. https://t.co/hzgz9NEIEv — The People’s Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) February 28, 2023

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is widely believed a potential 2024 contender. After he left the Trump administration in 2021, he lost 90 pounds in six months.

Mike Pompeo: How I lost nearly 100 pounds in 6 months https://t.co/1O7xdFmp77 pic.twitter.com/Or7tZg71dM — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2022

Do you want Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 43% (195 Votes) No: 57% (262 Votes)

Pompeo has not announced if he intends to run.

He told The New York Post last year he lost the weight to be healthier and was able to do so through a rigorous exercise schedule and a healthier diet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.