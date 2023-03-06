Parler Share
Twitter Users Shocked by DeSantis' Big Change in New Photo: Sign of a 'Imminent Presidential Campaign'?

 By Johnathan Jones  March 6, 2023 at 3:39pm
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have slimmed down, which is leading some to speculate that he is prepared to enter the 2024 presidential race.

While the 44-year-old has offered no indication he is prepared to throw his hat in the ring for the Republican nomination, he has lost a significant amount of weight in recent months.

Images that have circulated on Twitter show DeSantis with a slimmer face and a more trimmed waistline:

Jason Howerton suggested that such weight loss would avoid the issue becoming a punchline for DeSantis in hypothetical upcoming debates.

Commenters theorized the governor has lost anywhere from 15 to 20 pounds.

One Twitter user called weight loss “one of the hallmarks of an imminent Presidential campaign,” and concluded of DeSantis, “He’s running.”

Others shared a similar sentiment about the Florida Republican’s appearance:

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is widely believed a potential 2024 contender. After he left the Trump administration in 2021, he lost 90 pounds in six months.

Do you want Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024?

Pompeo has not announced if he intends to run.

He told The New York Post last year he lost the weight to be healthier and was able to do so through a rigorous exercise schedule and a healthier diet.

