Twitter Warns Conservative Author, Book in Danger of Violating Pakistani Law

A Canadian author claims that Twitter has cited him for violating Pakistani law in a post that promoted his book attacking radical Islam.

Jamie Glazov gave his side of the story on the internet TV talk show “The Glazov Gang.” A video of his show was posted to YouTube.

Glazov recently published the book “Jihadist Psychopath: How He Is Charming, Seducing, and Devouring Us.”

The book “is not a fiction thriller,” according to a review by Mike Scruggs in the Times Examiner, a conservative news outlet in South Carolina.

“It is sobering and sometimes scary non-fiction book filled with many uncomfortable truths–truths that we must face if we are to save our country from the ultimate horror and oppression of Jihad, when its victims finally realize they are in its death grip.”

And that, according to Glazov, is why he was warned by Twitter after an August post in which he promoted the book.

The post in question urged readers to buy the book, and noted that it had received praise from John Bolton, the national security adviser to President Donald Trump.

“Twitter has recently warned me that a post on my new book … is in violation of a section of Pakistan’s penal code connected to Islamic blasphemy law,” he said,

“Now Twitter told me it has not taken any action, for now. Phew,” he said.

“They’re only writing to inform me, for now.”

Glazov, who is also managing editor of the conservative online news outlet FrontPage, noted that under Pakistani law, blasphemy against Islam can result in execution or life in prison.

“Now that Twitter is relaying the messages to me and to other people about how we’re violating Pakistani Islamic blasphemy laws and they’re warning us, will Twitter soon also be assigning its employees to carry out the punishments that are suggest, authorized and enforced by the authorities in Pakistan, in terms of the blasphemy laws?” he said.

Twitter Warns Conservative Author His Book Violates Pakistan Law https://t.co/5FkkbiEUTj — Jamie Glazov (@JamieGlazov) January 15, 2019

“Twitter, and as we know along with other social media venues, is now fully on board with forcing Sharia compliance. Why is Twitter even writing me about this and what Pakistan thinks and says about Islamic blasphemy laws?” he said.

Glazov said the answer is in who is and is not allowed to remain on Twitter, saying that “freedom fighters who want to protect people from Sharia and jihad, are banned from Twitter and Hezbollah and Hamas are still on Twitter.”

Trump a “Godsend” – Says Glazov’s New Book, “Jihadist Psychopath” https://t.co/EgDzBq5TNt — Jamie Glazov (@JamieGlazov) January 15, 2019

Glazov said the episode proves the central point of his book – that radical Islam has so infiltrated Western culture that it turns the culture’s rules against itself.

“My book, ‘Jihadist Psychopath’ is exactly about why Twitter is warning me,” Glazer said.

“Because my book deals with our surrender and why the West is surrendering and how the left is complicit in our surrender, how the left is enabling Islamic supremacism, and how it’s persecuting the freedom fighters who are trying to stand up for our civilization.”

