A video released Thursday evening by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe shows a man reported to be Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey talking about how banning President Donald Trump from the platform and vowing that Twitter will continue to engage in large-scale censorship of its users.

The video shared by O’Keefe showed Dorsey, whose identity was confirmed by Fox News, addressing employees about Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter on Jan. 8, which Dorsey said was the result of “real-world violence.” Dorsey also vowed coming actions will be “much bigger.”

The comments from Dorsey are disturbing, and they offer little clarity about whether any conservatives will be permitted to engage on Twitter in the future.

“We are focused on one account [President Trump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week and the next few weeks. It’s going to go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in the video.

“We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that. So, the focus is certainly on [the Trump account] and how it ties to real-world violence. But also, we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time,” the Twitter CEO said. “I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.

“And the moves that we’re making today around QAnon, for instance, is one such example of a much broader approach that we should be looking at and going deeper on. So, the team has a lot of work and a lot of focus on this particular issue, but we also need to give them the space and the support to focus on the much bigger picture, because it is not going away.”

Dorsey then spoke of the tensions in the country after a challenging year and a contested election, although he did not go into specifics when talking to the Twitter team about the fractured state of the country.

“The U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day, and our role is to protect the integrity of that conversation and do what we can to make sure that no one is being harmed based off that, and that is the focus. And that is the color we want to provide,” he said.

O’Keefe credited a “whistleblower” at Twitter for providing the video to him. Project Veritas indicated it was filmed Jan. 8, the day Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and two days after the Capitol incursion.

The threats from Dorsey must be taken seriously. Last week, Twitter silenced the president of the United States and purged tens of thousands of other conservative accounts in what appeared to be a coordinated effort by the company and others in Big Tech to stifle dissent.

We know executives at the Silicon Valley-based company and its competitor Facebook donated heavily to Democrats prior to the 2020 presidential election. With their political battles won, there is seemingly no person or entity to prevent these companies from continuing to target their political rivals.

Conservatives could be dealing with the possibility that in a week, after Democrats have taken control of the federal government, we could be left completely voiceless on platforms such as Twitter.

To make this all the more sobering, Amazon Web Services last week pulled the servers for the Twitter alternative Parler, leaving fewer places where conservatives can gather. That action was taken after Apple and Google pulled Parler’s mobile app from each company’s respective mobile app store.

Parler might never make a comeback, either, according to company CEO John Matze.

Asked by Reuters when the platform would be back up and running, Matze said, “It could be never. … We don’t know yet.” He later told the wire service, “I am an optimist. It may take days, it may take weeks, but Parler will return and when we do we will be stronger.”

Parler, a social media outlet favored by some Trump supporters, may never return, company CEO John Matze said https://t.co/sNQQ8pXxmb pic.twitter.com/pXu1p61zRR — Reuters (@Reuters) January 14, 2021

Parler is currently suing Amazon.

Sadly, other alternatives, such as Gab, have been unreliable in the last week as those platforms are not yet able to support the sudden influx of social media refugees.

The Project Veritas video released Thursday is an indication that the Big Tech giants that have privatized and monetized our public discourse are only just beginning to push their weight around now that they’ve axed Trump.

