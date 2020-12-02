Login
Twitter Won't Fact-Check Chinese Official's Fake Photo of Australian Solider Beheading Child

Chinese soldiers from the People's Liberation Army wear protective masks as they line up before a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the Korean War on Oct. 23, 2020, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Kevin Frayer / Getty ImagesChinese soldiers from the People's Liberation Army wear protective masks as they line up before a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the Korean War on Oct. 23, 2020, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published December 1, 2020 at 5:56pm
As Twitter fact-checkers remain entrenched in a war with President Donald Trump’s account, the Silicon Valley leftists refuse to apply their standard of censorship equally.

Twitter, hoping to see the president exit the White House on Jan. 20, intends to restrict or ban him from the platform, according to some reports.

But until that occurs, if indeed it does, they will apparently go on censoring his nearly every post, while simultaneously allowing foreign misinformation and hate to spread on the platform.

Twitter is currently facing heat over allowing a doctored image of an Australian solider murdering an Afghan child.

A tweet from Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who is for the purpose of clarity an actual Chinese communist, shows a soldier preparing to apparently behead a small child.

Lijian shared the fake photo and wrote, “Shocked by murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, &call for holding them accountable.”

The foreign official is apparently fine to post images that could arguably incite violence.

The tweet has not been censored, and Twitter has not indicated the image violates any of the company’s standards.

No shock there.

Meanwhile, Trump is censored daily for sharing what appear to be mounting pieces of credible evidence showing election irregularities.

Twitter’s favorite way to censor the president is to slap little labels on his posts.

Labels such as “This claim about election fraud is disputed,” or “Multiple sources called this election differently” are there to undermine Trump as he and his legal team work to prove allegations the election was stolen from him by widespread fraud.

Here are a few of the most recent attempts by Twitter to silence the president:

Twitter’s labels don’t appear to be shaping public perception about what the president is saying in favor of those who contend there was no fraud.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey found that 47 percent of likely voters believe Democrats cheated in the election.

But that goes beyond the point.

The story here is California-based Twitter has an apparent allegiance to Democrats and foreign dictators, and not to the country or to the First Amendment.

Democrats can threaten violence and spread misinformation, while oppressive international government officials are free to incite hatred of Australians and deny the Holocaust on the platform.

There are rarely repercussions for such posts.

Arguably, there should be no censoring at all.

People should be free to post online and to read other posts while being able to decide for themselves what is true and what is fiction, and that includes posts from the president.

Instead, Twitter has taken an editorial approach to content moderation, and they have it out for Trump and his tens of millions of supporters.

The president is being reprimanded online like a child by a bunch of leftist technocrats.

The Trump tweet warning labels equate to telling roughly 150 million voters that their president is lying, and 74 million or more Trump voters that they shouldn’t believe their own eyes.

The large-scale gaslighting is unprecedented.

But Big Tech appears to have an angle, and it’s to assist the establishment media and Democrats in banishing those who don’t buy into leftist groupthink.

Posts such as these are fine on Twitter:

They’re fine, presumably because they don’t challenge the talking points of Democrats.

Leftist tech geeks like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and robotic Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hire like-minded tech dorks who sit behind computers all day and censor a portion of the American electorate as social media has taken the country’s public discourse digital.

The town square is now almost entirely online, and while Chinese communists and Iranian dictators have a chair at the discussion, many Americans don’t — including the president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
