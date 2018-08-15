Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

A day after former FBI Agent Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI, a GoFundMe campaign was created. The Twitterverse however, had quite a bit to say after money started to pour in for the anti-Trump agent.

You think this isn't just payola being funneled to Strzok from the DNC to buy his silence? Please, of course it is. pic.twitter.com/WKa8Y8hTcQ — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 14, 2018

I thought I was bad with money until I saw people were giving theirs to Peter Strzok — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 14, 2018

So the Democrats are now making rich and famous Comey and Strzok, both of whom were central in undermining the FBI and helping Hillary Clinton lose the presidency. We're 15 minutes away from Democrats funding a GoFundMe for Trump. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 14, 2018

Comey’s gotta be watching this Strzok GoFundMe thing and thinking, “I could have had a Lamborghini” — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 14, 2018

TRENDING: Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Wow. Now I could say that every dime raised will go to free women and children who are isis slaves – but did Peter Strzok say that? No. He’s keeping the $300k he raised in the last 24 hrs, for his service to the great nation and servicing that he provided his mistress. https://t.co/BPqzlORZDK — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 14, 2018

Data journalists should turn the McCabe and Strzok fundraising hauls into an analysis: “Exactly how shitty an FBI agent do you need to be to make an even million in ResistanceBucks?” — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 14, 2018

Of course, politicians, including President Trump chimed in about the disgraced agent.

Strzok started the illegal Rigged Witch Hunt – why isn’t this so-called “probe” ended immediately? Why aren’t these angry and conflicted Democrats instead looking at Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

.@TGowdySC responds to accusations from Strzok's lawyer: "Peter Strzok didn't need any help demonizing himself. He had that fully covered." #TheStory https://t.co/JXUeNWcQDY pic.twitter.com/FD7ROdz8WH — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2018

Then there were those who slammed the agent for his affair.

Do ostensibly third-party GoFundMe drives count as marital assets? https://t.co/Nvbx0NyGZ5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 14, 2018

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars. So that's nice. https://t.co/RWUJeQb8JZ — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 14, 2018

There were also questions about how quickly Strzok received the coveted verified blue check mark from the social media company.

RELATED: Peter Strzok Has National Affair, Describes Himself as ‘Husband’ in Newly Created Twitter Bio

So Peter Strzok got his blue check mark in less than 24 hours. Curious if that is standard “waiting” time — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 14, 2018

Stephen Miller couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy of it all.

Needless to say, the Twitterverse will continue this conversation for days to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.