Twitterverse Blows Up After GoFundMe Campaign Opens for Peter Strozk

By The Western Journal
at 4:15pm
A day after former FBI Agent Peter Strzok was fired from the FBI, a GoFundMe campaign was created. The Twitterverse however, had quite a bit to say after money started to pour in for the anti-Trump agent.

Of course, politicians, including President Trump chimed in about the disgraced agent.

Then there were those who slammed the agent for his affair.

There were also questions about how quickly Strzok received the coveted verified blue check mark from the social media company.

Stephen Miller couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy of it all.

Needless to say, the Twitterverse will continue this conversation for days to come.

